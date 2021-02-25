Moline Public Works Director JD Schulte resigning from city

Moline Public Works Director JD Schulte submitted his resignation to the city Wednesday. His last working day will be March 19.

"I am providing the required 30 day notice of my intent to leave employment with the city of Moline (resignation in good standing) and prepare my retirement forms with the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund," Schulte said in his resignation letter to the city.

"I would like to acknowledge the amazing staff in public works for their never-ending quest to swing for the bleachers each day," Schulte wrote. "I am thankful to all the employees in the city that have worked so wonderfully with our team over the years as we worked on our mission as stewards of the public trust.

"I would also like to thank the residents and business partners of the community who so graciously allowed me to serve them for over 30 years."

Schulte did not reply to a request seeking comment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although Schulte's official last day will be April 5, he will use earned vacation and personal time from Monday, March 22, through April 5.