Moline Public Works Director JD Schulte resigning from city

Moline Public Works Director JD Schulte submitted his resignation to the city Wednesday. His last working day will be March 19.
"I am providing the required 30 day notice of my intent to leave employment with the city of Moline (resignation in good standing) and prepare my retirement forms with the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund," Schulte said in his resignation letter to the city.
"I would like to acknowledge the amazing staff in public works for their never-ending quest to swing for the bleachers each day," Schulte wrote. "I am thankful to all the employees in the city that have worked so wonderfully with our team over the years as we worked on our mission as stewards of the public trust.
"I would also like to thank the residents and business partners of the community who so graciously allowed me to serve them for over 30 years."
Schulte did not reply to a request seeking comment.
Although Schulte's official last day will be April 5, he will use earned vacation and personal time from Monday, March 22, through April 5.
Schulte has been employed with the city for more than 30 years. His resignation is the tenth high-level staff departure in the last two years. Schulte has stepped in as interim city administrator several times while the city searched for replacements.
Alderman Dick Potter, Ward 4, suggested Schulte is among the many employees who departed the city sooner than planned.
"JD has been an invaluable servant leader for many years, working his way up from entry level to the director of public works. It is disheartening that another manager has left before they were ready," Potter said.
"The amount of institutional knowledge that has left the city from management level in the past four years is nothing short of breathtaking and any business or institution should be concerned."
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said Thursday she "didn't want (Schulte) to leave."
"JD dedicated 30-years of public service to the people of Moline. He will be missed by many," Acri said in a press release Wednesday night. "As we continue on the trajectory of making Moline a more efficient city for our residents and businesses, we will look to find people that share the same vision of responsible growth and a better future for the next generation."