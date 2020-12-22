Moline receives $250K from Illinois Housing Development Authority

The city of Moline has received a $250,000 grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority as part of its Strong Communities Program.
Moline was included in the first round of awards totaling $10 million in overall grant funding for municipalities, counties and land banks to support affordable housing and community revitalization efforts in communities across the state.
"One of the top goals of the Moline city council is revitalization of neighborhoods and the grant will further this effort," Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags said in a release. "We are grateful to the state of Illinois Housing Development Authority for recognizing our leadership in rebuilding neighborhoods so crucial to economic development and growth."
The Strong Communities Program was created in 2020 and provides funds to local agencies to address affordable housing needs and community revitalization efforts. The purpose of the program is to return vacant residential properties to productive and taxable use through rehabilitation and provide funds for demolition in cases where properties are beyond repair and negatively impacting neighboring residences.
The program hopes to increase property values, create jobs, help reduce crime, generate additional tax revenue and attract further community investment. The grant will go toward preserving existing affordable housing stock in near local amenities, such as schools, parks, medical facilities, shopping, jobs and public transportation.
Moline intends to use the grant money for the development of a land bank which will incur costs from the acquisition, maintenance, rehabilitation and demolition of abandoned residential properties.
"The full award amount provided to the city of Moline is indicative of the high level of success and expertise that the city of Moline has shown over the years when it comes to the rehabilitation of our housing stock and improving our neighborhoods," said Alderwoman At-large Sonia Berg in a release. "We are delighted to have this grant award to further continue our proactive steps in maintaining and improving our housing stock."
Berg was appointed to the IHDA board of directors by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in October 2019.
For questions regarding the proposed Land Bank Program or the grant, contact KJ Whitley, Community Development Program Manager at 309-524-2044 or by email at kwhitley@moline.il.us.