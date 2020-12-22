Moline receives $250K from Illinois Housing Development Authority

The city of Moline has received a $250,000 grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority as part of its Strong Communities Program.

Moline was included in the first round of awards totaling $10 million in overall grant funding for municipalities, counties and land banks to support affordable housing and community revitalization efforts in communities across the state.

"One of the top goals of the Moline city council is revitalization of neighborhoods and the grant will further this effort," Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags said in a release. "We are grateful to the state of Illinois Housing Development Authority for recognizing our leadership in rebuilding neighborhoods so crucial to economic development and growth."

The Strong Communities Program was created in 2020 and provides funds to local agencies to address affordable housing needs and community revitalization efforts. The purpose of the program is to return vacant residential properties to productive and taxable use through rehabilitation and provide funds for demolition in cases where properties are beyond repair and negatively impacting neighboring residences.

