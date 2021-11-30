Moline residents divided on whether city should increase number of gaming licenses and machines

"Studies have shown the closer density and more access (to gambling), leads to more addiction. I noticed there's not a lot of people here my age," said resident Seth Hart, 28. "If you talk to anybody in my friend group, they'll tell you the city is starting to look really seedy and it's not a good look overall. Of course, a lot of people here obviously have stake and money in it, so of course they want more."

"Gaming and gambling has been around forever; it will never go away and it's here to stay," said Moline resident Bill Able. "At the same time, in a former life, I worked for a local company and I worked with small businesses for four years. I realize small businesses are under immense pressure and the rate of success is not very great. You can't cut them very hard. I would urge the council to find that middle ground.

"I'm not in favor of (Moline) becoming another Las Vegas-type of place," Able said. "And advertising? Signage to me, is not very attractive of any sort. I would not want to see any more advertising than what we already have."

Moline resident Connie Cornmesser, secretary for the Illinois Licensed Beverage Association and president of the local chapter, said Moline should allow gaming establishments to have a sixth machine.