Moline residents divided on whether city should increase number of gaming licenses and machines

Dan Surratt wants Moline to keep the lid on gambling.
A resident of nearly 58 years, Surratt spoke out against video gaming and gambling during an informational meeting Monday night at the Moline Public Library, hosted by Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and other city leaders.
"I do care about our standard of life here in the Quad-Cities, especially in Moline. I really don't care for (gambling) here; not in my community," Surratt said. "We have so many of them here already and I can understand it makes money and it helps our taxes, but my goodness, what about our standard of living here in Moline? I care about Moline and I just don't like it.
"If I can save somebody from taking their paycheck and blowing it at one of these places ... what a waste of life, what a waste of money," he said. "I could have better invested it myself. There are people out there who do have problems — I'm concerned about that."
Rayapati held the meeting in order to gather input from residents on the city's approach to restrictions on advertising by the businesses; restricting areas where they are allowed and the spacing of establishments; and the number of gaming terminals allowed per establishment.
"We're really talking about bars and restaurants and these major questions," Rayapati said.
The number of establishments allowed to have gaming machines is capped at 30 with no more than five gaming stations per non-casino business, although state law allows up to six. City Administrator Bob Vitas said all 30 gaming licenses are in use.
More than 30 people filled a small conference room at the library, listening as Margaret Kostopulos, corporation counsel for the city, gave a numbers-filled presentation on Moline's gaming regulations and how they compare to other communities across the state.
In order for a business to operate gaming machines, Kostopulos said gaming licenses and liquor licenses are required from the state and the city.
"To get a gaming license in the city, you have to have that pour license; the license to serve liquor to have a gaming terminal or terminals," Kostopulos said.
Allowing more establishments to have gaming machines and increasing the number of machines could mean more revenue for the city. Moline brings in around $385,000 in annual revenue from video gaming establishments while Springfield and Decatur bring in more than $1.7 million annually.
Springfield has 144 establishments and 732 terminals, while Decatur has 91 gaming establishments and 490 terminals.
By comparison, Rock Island brought in $212,000 last year and East Moline made $249,400.
Aldermen Scott Williams, Ward 1; Sam Moyer, Ward 5; and Pat O'Brien, Ward 6; also were in attendance, listening as residents and business owners debated and sparred over the pros and cons of gaming. Residents are divided on whether the city should increase the number of gaming licenses and machines allowed at its businesses.
"Studies have shown the closer density and more access (to gambling), leads to more addiction. I noticed there's not a lot of people here my age," said resident Seth Hart, 28. "If you talk to anybody in my friend group, they'll tell you the city is starting to look really seedy and it's not a good look overall. Of course, a lot of people here obviously have stake and money in it, so of course they want more."
"Gaming and gambling has been around forever; it will never go away and it's here to stay," said Moline resident Bill Able. "At the same time, in a former life, I worked for a local company and I worked with small businesses for four years. I realize small businesses are under immense pressure and the rate of success is not very great. You can't cut them very hard. I would urge the council to find that middle ground.
"I'm not in favor of (Moline) becoming another Las Vegas-type of place," Able said. "And advertising? Signage to me, is not very attractive of any sort. I would not want to see any more advertising than what we already have."
Moline resident Connie Cornmesser, secretary for the Illinois Licensed Beverage Association and president of the local chapter, said Moline should allow gaming establishments to have a sixth machine.
"Liquor and gaming run hand-in-hand at the state level," Cornmesser said. "We are fighting for our rights in all aspects. When the state allowed for the sixth gaming machine to come in, they allowed that for the purpose of our municipalities to (collect) additional tax money. That kept tax increases off of our ballots."
Cornmesser said if Moline doesn't want to entice more bars and parlors to open in the city, then other economic development opportunities should be explored.
"Start bringing in more family-friendly businesses into your empty storefronts," Cornmesser said. "You need other revenue to come in and replace that, then you have to find something that someone else will sell. So if it isn't liquor and if it's not gaming, let's get another type of business that will sell a product."