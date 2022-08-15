Moline, Rock Island awarded Rebuild Illinois grants

Rock Island and Moline have been awarded grants through the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, Rock Island, has been awarded $3 million for downtown revitalization. The city is also supporting the downtown project through $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and $1.5 million in Tax Increment Financing district funds.

The proposed $7 million project includes streetscaping and place-making improvements throughout the historic downtown district. It will roughly take place between 1st and 4th avenues and 15th and 21st streets.

In a joint news release, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and Director of Downtown Rock Island Jack Cullen said they are both excited for revitalization of downtown and what it will bring to the residents and businesses.

"I am excited the plans to rejuvenate downtown are getting underway, especially with a total of more than $7 million to be invested," Thoms said.

The project will renew weathered infrastructure and add decorative lighting, landscaping, signage, security cameras, parklets for outdoor dining, public art installations and pop-up vendor stalls.

Cullen said downtown was on the "cusp of an exciting new era of revitalization" and that the project would help downtown businesses rebound from the pandemic and create a vibrant sense of place in the community.

Moline was also awarded $3 million for 7th Avenue reconstruction and connector project.

City Administrator Bob Vitas told the Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times that the project was "very significant" in which it would bring the city's plans for multiple modes of transportation to life by changing the dynamic of the roadway to allow for pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles to share the road together safely.

"What we do here is going to kind of filter through our downtown region," Vitas said. "We set the stage for future streetscapes and multimodal transportation."

The total cost of the project on 7th Avenue is about $8.6 million. Vitas said the other half of the project would likely be funded through ARPA dollars or the Capital Improvement Plan.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced on Monday, Aug. 15, that $106 million in capital grants had been awarded to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout the state.

In a released statement, Pritzker said the investment to upgrade infrastructure will provide more economic opportunities for jobs, business growth and money pouring into communities that need it the most, which in turn will better "the quality of life for state's residents."