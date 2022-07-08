 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline seeking public input for high speed broadband provider

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will be updating residents Wednesday, July 13 on the status of the city's search for a new high speed broadband provider. 

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Gold and Silver Room of the Moline Public Library. Residents are welcome to attend and provide input to the Mayor and council members. 

The council has been working since 2019 to increase competition among service providers to ensure all residents and businesses in Moline have access to at least one gigabyte of fiber service. In April, the city issued a request for proposals for a preferred provider and received five proposals. 

Rayapati will discuss where the proposals requests currently stand along with sharing the results of a recently completed broadband needs analysis. 

