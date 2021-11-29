 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moline seeking public input on increasing number of gaming establishments and machines
0 Comments
topical

Moline seeking public input on increasing number of gaming establishments and machines

  • 0
112718-slots-003a.JPG

Moline is considering whether to allow more businesses to offer slots and other gaming machines as well as increasing the number of gaming stations allowed in those businesses. The city will hold a public meeting on the matter Monday, Nov. 29.

 Meg McLaughlin/

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and city council members want to hear from residents on whether changes should be made to the city's gaming regulations. 

Under consideration is whether to allow more businesses to offer slots and other gaming machines as well as increasing the number of gaming stations allowed in those businesses.

Currently, the number of establishments allowed to have gaming machines is capped at 30 with no more than five gaming stations per non-casino business, although state law allows up to six.

Council members are seeking public input on whether the number of businesses and gaming machines should be increased.

A public meeting has been scheduled for tonight, Nov. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Moline Public Library Bronze Room, 3210 41st St. 

Residents will see a presentation on Moline’s current video gaming regulations, how they differ from state of Illinois regulations, how other communities handle the issue and potential changes to the rules. Public input will then be sought from attendees. 

Allowing more establishments to have gaming machines and increasing the number of machines could mean more revenue for the city. Moline brings in around $385,000 in annual revenue from video gaming establishments while Springfield and Decatur bring in more than $1.7 million annually.

Springfield has 144 establishments and 732 terminals, while Decatur has 91 and 490 respectively.

+35 Photos: Video gambling in the Illinois Quad-Cities
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Chinese society's mysterious disappearing act finally solved

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News