Moline seeks input from residents on how to spend $20M in American Rescue Plan money

Moline is seeking input from residents on how to spend $20.2 million the city will receive in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

A public survey has been posted on the city's website and can be taken in English or Spanish. Answers must be submitted by June 23.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law in March. Included in the package is $350 billion in funding to restore the economies of counties and cities hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will be distributed in two installments. Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags said the city expects its first payment on June 15.

There is some criteria for what the funds can be used for, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits; financial aid for tourism, travel and hospitality businesses; premium pay to eligible workers of the municipality that perform essential work; grants for eligible employers that have employees who perform essential work; or investment in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

There are some restrictions on how municipalities can use the money: paying down debt, supplementing pension funds or using the funds to offset a tax cut directly or indirectly is not allowed. Funds must be allocated by the end of 2024 and all money must be spent; municipalities cannot hold onto the funds for an unlimited amount of time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.