Moline sets goal of completing six miles of roadwork each year

Outgoing Moline city aldermen and Mayor Stephanie Acri are setting the bar high for incoming Mayor-elect Sangeetha Rayapati and four newly elected aldermen by reinforcing a goal of completing six miles of roadwork in the city every fiscal year.
Council members on Tuesday held a work session to discuss the six-mile goal, a jump from the 1.5 miles of roadway the city currently undertakes each year.
"Six miles has been a council goal and directive for a long time," said interim Public Works Director Joe Kuhlenbeck. "I know we have failed to reach six miles every year. We have found a lot of challenges with it."
Kuhlenbeck said street pavement is a major capital improvement and a major expense.
"It's a very important asset, and the maintenance of it is a system and it needs to be looked at," he said. "What does six miles look like? It's a combination of that blend of maintenance, new construction, and it's that system working together. Six miles of seal-coat road at $120,000 per mile, is a lot different from reconstructed road," and "whatever we need to do to fulfill our goal of $3.8 million."
Kuhlenbeck said the roads are older on the western side of the city than on the eastern side.
"It's a shared value. We all are concerned about the quality of our roads," Acri said. "Everybody has got concern."
Kuhlenbeck said applying for grants would be one way the city could bridge the financial gap to be able to afford repaving six miles of "a sustainable roadway network." He said road reconstruction typically costs about $250 per foot.
By comparison, Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet said the city averages about one to two miles during years it is completing roadwork. Some years, there have been no improvements done.
Tweet said the last time the city completed major roadwork was two and three years ago along 18th Avenue and 38th Street, equaling about 70 city blocks, paid for using Surface Transportation Block Grants, which funded 80% of the project.
"It differs every year; we don't have a goal," Tweet said. "There were some years when we didn't do anything because we didn't have the funds. The city is expecting several large grants from the state soon that should cover up to two miles (of roadwork).
"We are always applying for grants and we've applied for quite a few in the last eight or nine months. We'll be doing less than a mile this year. All of our funding for streets comes from motor fuel taxes and our local gas tax and any grants that we get. None of it comes from property taxes."