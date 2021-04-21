Moline sets goal of completing six miles of roadwork each year

Kuhlenbeck said applying for grants would be one way the city could bridge the financial gap to be able to afford repaving six miles of "a sustainable roadway network." He said road reconstruction typically costs about $250 per foot.

By comparison, Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet said the city averages about one to two miles during years it is completing roadwork. Some years, there have been no improvements done.

Tweet said the last time the city completed major roadwork was two and three years ago along 18th Avenue and 38th Street, equaling about 70 city blocks, paid for using Surface Transportation Block Grants, which funded 80% of the project.

"It differs every year; we don't have a goal," Tweet said. "There were some years when we didn't do anything because we didn't have the funds. The city is expecting several large grants from the state soon that should cover up to two miles (of roadwork).