Moline and Silvis have been awarded more than $4 million in state funds through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

Moline was awarded $3 million to construct a two-way bike path along the 19th Street and 27th Street corridor between the Mississippi River and Rock River. According to the request for statements of qualifications, the path will be constructed from the south side of Avenue of the Cities to the north side of 36th Avenue (Coaltown Road) in Moline.

Silvis was awarded $1.1 million to construct a separate shared-use path segment along 10th Street. The bike and pedestrian path will connect the Avenue of the Cities path to the Grand Illinois Trail in Silvis.

In November 2022, city officials from East Moline and Silvis held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a multi-use trail that connected the two cities. It was the first phase of connecting to the Grand Illinois Trail, a 475-mile state bike trail system through northern Illinois.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday, April 7, that more than $127 million had been awarded to 72 projects through the transportation enhancement program. This year's program is the largest ever because of the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois program through IDOT that dedicates resources to communities that exhibit a need.

"The Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program is an important part of Rebuild Illinois designed to support alternate modes of transportation, to preserve visual and cultural resources, and improve quality of life," Pritzker said.

Awards are focused on improving bike and pedestrian paths and making other surface transportation improvements that promote another option for getting around the community.

Rebuild Illinois was passed in 2019 and invests $33.2 billion into the state's transportation system.