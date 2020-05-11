Moline state of city address: City expects losses up to $10 million

"We aren't going to do the simple fix of pushing that financial burden onto our community that is already dealing with financial burden. We don't know when this is going to be over and we don't know what it's going to be like when it gets done. But we do know that you have dedicated elected officials and staff working in your city to make sure the high expectations for those services you need are going to be met."

Acri pledged not to take any action that would burden residents and small businesses such as increasing tax rates.

Finance Director Carol Barnes said the city expects to see a loss in revenue of $8 million to $10 million, but noted the city's strong fund balances puts it in a good position. The city currently has about $11.5 million in reserves.

Barnes said Moline has 15 different revenue streams that make up 60 percent of total revenues. She said the city included in its recent budget about $15.9 million in property taxes at a levy rate of $2.05 per $100,000 of equalized assessed value.

"As far as total tax dollars are concerned, 100 percent of them go toward police and fire pension funds, as well as supporting our parks and library funds," Barnes said. "There are no property taxes that are supporting the general operating fund of the city."