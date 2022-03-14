Moline state of city address focuses on 'People, Possibilities and Progress'

In her first "State of the City" address Monday morning, Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said the city has moved "from chaos to calm" and opportunities have improved for people who live and work in the city.

With the theme of "People, Possibilities and Progress," Rayapati said the city is in a strong position as it strives to be a leader in the Quad-City region.

"Careful planning and judicious use of resources are essential to providing what the community needs," Rayapati said. "Recently these efforts have resulted in a bold strategic plan, detailed action plans and an expansive three-year budget, all of which are essential tools for delivering public services and moving the city forward.

"These efforts taken together are helping the city chart a path more toward a flourishing future; one marked by efficiency, community engagement and improved opportunities for those (who) live in, work in or visit Moline."

Rayapati addressed the crowd of local city officials, staff, Rock Island county board members, business leaders and residents gathered inside Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline, as sunlight poured in through towering stained glass windows still in place from when the building was a church.

Since the election of Rayapati and four new aldermen in April 2021, Rayapati said Moline "must be guided by overarching values" to influence decisions.

"The belief in our people, the possibilities that surround us and the progress that can be made in Moline have been the guiding forces for our work."

Focusing on the theme of people, Rayapati revisited a campaign promise of hers to restaff the city after four straight years of turnover and departures that left Moline lacking key department directors. Since the fall, the city has filled positions in all departments and installed interim directors while the city seeks permanent replacements.

"We have invested in the people who work for the city and are tasked with making it the place we believe it can be," Rayapati said. "These steps were crucial in rebuilding and right-sizing the organization and facilitating improved service delivery for our residents. We will continue on this path in a judicious manner."

Rayapati highlighted improved community engagement through monthly listening posts and surveys; the successful use of grant and loan programs offered through the city; reinstatement of the Human Rights Commission; and increased participation in city boards and commissions through the "Mayor's Talent Pool," an online application any resident can fill out to serve the city.

Rayapati credited the parks and recreation department and library staff for their "tireless focus" to improve programming and facilities for residents, including the construction of new pickleball courts and redevelopment of the Aquatic Center. She said expanded broadband internet installation is improving opportunities for many residents.

"We know that place-making like this is crucial for maintaining and growing our city," she said.

Rayapati said although the city continues to advocate for a land transfer from the Illinois Department of Transportation for the I-74 redevelopment zone, the city continues to explore possibilities for development along the Avenue of the Cities corridor, Illinois 92 and SouthPark Mall.

"Visible signs of progress are still emerging, but as you've heard, we are on our way with solid guideposts and capable staff making the moves to get us there," she said. "We look forward to progress on increasing housing options across the city, passenger train and quiet-zone developments, annexation possibilities, and a new comprehensive and downtown master plan that will take us confidently into the middle of this century.

"Moline is strong and in a great position to live up to her potential, but we can't do it alone. While the focus on people, possibilities and progress has been effective, we also need to focus on our partnerships," Rayapati said, naming the Moline-Coal Valley School District, Renew Moline, the Quad Cities Chamber, World Relief, the Rock Island Arsenal and others that have partnered with the city to move it forward.

Rayapati said the city's vision and values have helped when making difficult decisions.

"We have moved from chaos to calm; we are resilient, creative, always learning, always evaluating and always ready to implement new strategies to work most effectively for you," she said.

City Administrator Bob Vitas said the city is in a strong financial position with a balanced budget of $147 million for 2022, which aligns with the city's strategic plan and its three pillars: quality of place, infrastructure and the economy.

"We have a significant amount of investment going on across the board," he said, noting the city hopes to have a full-time community and economic development director in place by May or June.

Vitas credited council members for decreasing property taxes by $500,000 and lowering the tax levy below $2 to $1.93; he commended city staff for their hard work; and he praised Finance Director Carol Barnes and her staff for coming up with a plan to save the city $3 million annually over the next 20 years through pension obligation bonds.

"The city is in excellent financial condition," he said.

Alexandra Elias, president & CEO of Renew Moline, said the organization has had a public-private partnership with the city since 1989. She highlighted the recent adoption of a public art installation and placemaking plan and collaboration with the Urban Land Institute to generate ideas for the I-74 redevelopment zone.

"Redeveloping Moline's front porch in partnership with the city and the community is a great opportunity that comes once in a generation," Elias said. "It is both a blessing and a great responsibility. In this singular opportunity, our focus is to create memorable and beloved spaces and places."

