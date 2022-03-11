Moline state of the city address to be held Monday morning at Spotlight Theatre

Moline will hold its state of the city address Monday, March 14 at Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the event begins at 10 a.m.
The address is open to the public and will focus on the theme of "People, Possibilities and Progress."
Featured speakers include Alexandra Elias, president & CEO of Renew Moline; City Administrator Bogdan Vitas; and Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati.
For those unable to attend in person, a video recording of the address will be available.
