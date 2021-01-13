Moline still doesn't have GPS systems purchased in 2019 working in snow plows

"That's been part of the hold up," Vanags said. "The software platform support that was part of this package quit supporting this software. There was a time lag in getting up to speed. We believe in the next two to three weeks we'll have the system operational. The only reason it wasn't up and running was the delay in software support."

Vanags said sensors on the vehicles will tell drivers when the snow plow blade is up or down or if the salt spreader is dispensing salt.

"Once we've got everything calibrated and working, people will be able to go to the city's website and see when plows have been through their neighborhood," he said. "It's a pretty sophisticated program. As with any of those things, you can imagine there are a lot of technical things going on.

"I think we're going to to be happy with the results in the next couple of weeks. Right now it's a matter of verification and calibration. Remember, we're putting sensors on equipment that gets banged about and is out in city streets."

