Moline still doesn't have GPS systems purchased in 2019 working in snow plows

A GPS tracking system the city of Moline purchased more than a year ago for its snow plows and leaf collection trucks is still not operational.
City council members approved spending $30,500 in September 2019 for installation of the Network Fleet Automated Vehicle Location (AVL) system in the city's trucks. The system would allow residents and staff to watch the movement of trucks in real-time as streets are being plowed during a snow event, allowing residents to anticipate when plows will be in their neighborhood.
Alderman Mike Wendt, Ward 3, made the initial motion for approval. He said Wednesday he is disappointed the system is not up and running.
"It is troublesome that we voted to have this implemented back in September 2019 and it still hasn’t been accomplished," Wendt said.
Municipal Services Manager Rodd Schick was asked for an update on the status of GPS implementation during the Jan. 5 council meeting. Schick said the GPS company had been sold to another entity, but gave no further update.
Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags said Wednesday the project has two components: hardware and software. He said GPS hardware has been installed on all of the city's trucks, but the delay has been caused by the software needed to run the system.
"That's been part of the hold up," Vanags said. "The software platform support that was part of this package quit supporting this software. There was a time lag in getting up to speed. We believe in the next two to three weeks we'll have the system operational. The only reason it wasn't up and running was the delay in software support."
Vanags said sensors on the vehicles will tell drivers when the snow plow blade is up or down or if the salt spreader is dispensing salt.
"Once we've got everything calibrated and working, people will be able to go to the city's website and see when plows have been through their neighborhood," he said. "It's a pretty sophisticated program. As with any of those things, you can imagine there are a lot of technical things going on.
"I think we're going to to be happy with the results in the next couple of weeks. Right now it's a matter of verification and calibration. Remember, we're putting sensors on equipment that gets banged about and is out in city streets."