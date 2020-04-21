Moline stops funding to library; lays off employees

Librarian Anita Mehuys signaled her gratitude in return, making a heart shape with her hands as tears welled up in her eyes.

Library Board President Sue Blackall said the city recommended the discontinuation of services and laying off all employees. The library board approved the decision during the Tuesday, April 21, board meeting. Between 25 to 28 employees will be furloughed.

"The city will save more than $400,000," she said. "They just won't transfer the money from the general fund budget to the library."

Until Tuesday, Blackall said the library was continuing to offer some services and access to librarians. She said curbside services for checking out materials were only offered for about a week in March until they were stopped.

Services that will no longer be offered to the public include assisting with filling out the census, passport applications, distribution of tax forms and assistance from librarians with research. Librarians continued shelving books as they were returned.

Blackall said all online e-services will continue and residents can continue to check out electronic books and do their own research.