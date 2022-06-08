Moline swears in new city engineer and economic development director

After more than three years without several department heads, the city of Moline has filled three key positions.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati administered oaths of office Tuesday night to Ryan Hvitløk as community and economic development director and David Dryer as director of engineering.

Michael Doi has been hired as the new public works director, also starting this week with the city.

Longtime Community and Economic Development Director Ray Forsythe resigned three years ago in April 2019 and City Engineer Scott Hinton resigned in January 2020 after 18 years with the city. Public Works Director J.D. Schulte retired in March 2021 after more than 30 years with the city.

Hvitløk moved from Hutchinson, Kan., where he was director of planning and development. He holds a bachelor of arts degree from Winthrop University and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Minnesota State University.

Hvitløk also is a Certified Planner through the American Institute of Certified Planners as well as a Certified Floodplain Manager.

"There is a lot of work to be done. We're looking forward to the redevelopment of (land) underneath the former I-74 bridge," Hvitløk said Tuesday. "Not only will that be a huge change for the city, but it will be massive development and improvement for the whole Quad-Cities.

"We'll also focus on other parts in the city such as SouthPark Mall and places like that," he said. "We'll be working with the owner of the mall, trying to figure out how to fill that mall back up. We are looking at some more creative uses for the mall versus just retail; maybe looking at it being more of a destination."

Hvitløk said he also is looking forward to getting the economic development department fully staffed, including the search for an assistant director.

Dryer most recently worked as county engineer in Jackson County, Iowa. Originally from Wisconsin, Dryer graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He brings 25 years of experience in public works for municipalities in Iowa, Wisconsin, Alabama and Florida.

Doi was formerly the street superintendent in Collinsville, Ill.

He earned a bachelor of arts degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri and holds Professional Engineering Licenses in Missouri and Illinois.

