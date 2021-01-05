Moline to be reimbursed $1.8 million in CURES funding

The city of Moline will be reimbursed nearly $1.8 million in CURES (Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support) Act funding from the State of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The CURES program is a local government assistance program funded from the Coronavirus Relief Fund using money allocated to Illinois through the federal CARES Act. Cities must meet certain criteria, such as proving the expenses are necessary and connected to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.
The money will help cover costs associated with overtime for first responders, the cost of a mobile office for use by the Moline Police Department in pursuing community policing initiatives, necessary sanitation services for the Moline Public Library and park facilities, costs associated with mitigation measures to protect city employees and costs incurred in purchasing mitigation implementation services from the city's local restaurants and bars.
Finance Manager Keith Verbeke said of the $1.8 million in costs, the city incurred $306,337 in police and fire department overtime, with the police department amounting to $88,838 and the fire department adding up to $217,499 in overtime.
Interim City Administrator Martin Vanags congratulated Finance Director Carol Barnes and the finance department for their work in tracking and reporting the COVID-19 expenses for reimbursement. Barnes was quick to give credit to her staff.
"It was a complete team effort, and that includes the risks taken by the mayor and city council to approve these expenditures to serve the residents and take care of the employees with the confidence that we would be able to qualify for the funds," Barnes said in a release.
Moline officials said they would continue to track additional expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and would submit additional qualifying costs for reimbursement to the state, primarily related to the work of first responders.