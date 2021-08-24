Moline to continue free parking downtown until further notice

Free parking in downtown Moline will continue for now.
City Council members on Tuesday tabled a resolution to renew a contract with Per Mar Security for downtown parking enforcement that would have cost $49,455 for the first year and $52,000 for the second year.
The city has contracted with Per Mar for parking enforcement since July 2016. Parking was suspended in March 2020 as part of the COVID-19 emergency declaration and as a way to encourage shoppers to visit downtown businesses struggling economically because of the pandemic.
Alderman Mike Wendt, Ward 3, said he would not support reinstating fines.
"I don't think we're in any situation quite yet where we need to start doing this enforcement," Wendt said.
Before Wendt made the motion to table the resolution, Alderman Mike Waldron, Ward 7, asked if warning tickets would still be issued to first-time offenders as has been done in the past if parking fines were reinstated. City Administrator Bob Vitas affirmed that warning tickets would be issued before a fine was assessed.
"Truthfully, our parking enforcement is about making sure we have turnover in our parking rather than being paid," Alderman At-large Patrick Schmidt said. "That's what we are required to do, and it is a cost to us overall."
"Yes, versus doing it in-house and having your own meter maids or meter people going out and doing it," Vitas said. "That's why the city did it; it was more cost effective years ago."
Vitas said it was his understanding the main purpose of the parking meters was to make sure vehicles moved on, freeing up spaces for the benefit of the businesses to allow more customers to visit.
Wendt said he spoke with Geoff Manis, Moline Centre Main Street Manager, who said he'd had no complaints from anyone downtown regarding parking issues.
"I think we should be doing everything we can right now to encourage people to come to our downtown. This is not the time to start ticketing them," Wendt said.
"I'm going to vote against this because I do not believe that this is the time to do this. A month from now, maybe that may be different when we get feedback from businesses down there."
Alderman Scott Williams, Ward 1, also did not support ticketing vehicles at this time.
"We look at it with the intent of creating space and moving people along; Per Mar definitely looks at it like a numbers game to justify what they're doing down there," Williams said.