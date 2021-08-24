Moline to continue free parking downtown until further notice

"Truthfully, our parking enforcement is about making sure we have turnover in our parking rather than being paid," Alderman At-large Patrick Schmidt said. "That's what we are required to do, and it is a cost to us overall."

"Yes, versus doing it in-house and having your own meter maids or meter people going out and doing it," Vitas said. "That's why the city did it; it was more cost effective years ago."

Vitas said it was his understanding the main purpose of the parking meters was to make sure vehicles moved on, freeing up spaces for the benefit of the businesses to allow more customers to visit.

Wendt said he spoke with Geoff Manis, Moline Centre Main Street Manager, who said he'd had no complaints from anyone downtown regarding parking issues.

"I think we should be doing everything we can right now to encourage people to come to our downtown. This is not the time to start ticketing them," Wendt said.

"I'm going to vote against this because I do not believe that this is the time to do this. A month from now, maybe that may be different when we get feedback from businesses down there."

Alderman Scott Williams, Ward 1, also did not support ticketing vehicles at this time.