Moline to hear about pension obligation bonds; meetings to be held remotely until further notice

Moline city council members will be introduced to the idea of issuing bonds to pay down pension debt during Tuesday night's committee of the whole meeting.
Finance Director Carol Barnes will give a presentation during the 6 p.m. meeting, informing aldermen on the options of addressing the city's unfunded pension obligation of more than $129 million to police and fire retirees.
"It's significant," Barnes said Monday.
She said newly-elected Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and four new aldermen asked to hear information on the concept of issuing pension obligation bonds.
"They wanted to be informed of what pension obligation bonds are and what potential impacts it could have on the city if they decided to issue bonds," Barnes said.
Barnes said she will give council members a background on the city's monthly pension obligations and the formal presentation will be done Anthony Miceli, a financial advisor with Speer Financial, Inc.
City council meetings will conducted remotely until further notice. Rayapati issued her decision by email Monday afternoon, citing safety concerns as the number of COVID cases continue to increase in Rock Island County.
"Due to increased rates of COVID-19 infection and after consultation with legal counsel and upon recommendation of the city’s nurse, I have decided to facilitate a mostly online meeting tomorrow evening for everyone’s safety," Rayapati wrote.
Rayapati said only herself, City Clerk Janine Hollembaek Parr and the information technology manager will be present at City Hall, but that members of the public who wish to make public comment can watch the meeting from the adjoining conference room "will be ushered into the meeting one at a time by the chief of police to make public comment, should they desire to do so. Those wishing to make public comment are asked to sign in prior to the meeting."