Moline to hire assistant city administrator, keep interim position

Moline is adding an assistant city administrator position to its staff and hiring a temporary interim city administrator for a 12-month period until a permanent replacement is found.
The changes were discussed at Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting and advanced to the March 10 regular council meeting for a first reading before a vote is taken later.
The positions were first announced in a letter dated Feb. 18 from Mayor Stephanie Acri and Interim City Administrator J.D. Schulte to city council members and city staffers.
"For more than a year, the addition of an assistant city administrator position has been planned," the letter reads. "This will be a permanent position, incorporated into the leadership structure. Instead of waiting to hire a permanent city administrator to assist with the recruitment of an assistant, the city will proceed with the assistant recruitment now. This position will be appointed by the city council and report to the city administrator."
The letter states the city has contracted with GovHR and GovTemps USA to recruit for both positions, and the city council will conduct interviews in early March. The interviews will take place prior to council approval.
"The goal is to recruit a seasoned administrator who will also have the responsibility of mentoring the assistant city administrator during their interim tenure," the letter reads, noting the goal is to allow Schulte to return to his normal duties as public works director.
Schulte said an assistant administrator will help balance the workload and add value to Moline. He said a salary range for the new position is yet to be determined.
"I've got different division managers who help me in public works who are experts in their fields," Schulte said. "I would say (GovHR) will probably bring in an assistant administrator and identify where their strengths are and help complement the city administrator."
The city administrator position has been open since the forced resignation of Lisa Kotter on Sept. 22. Kotter was hired in April and served less than five months on the job. She is now city administrator for Eldridge.
Kotter was the sixth high-level Moline official to leave a job with the city in the last 12 months, and her departure was followed by a seventh when city engineer Scott Hinton left in early January.
Kotter replaced former Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner, who abruptly resigned in January 2019 after less than two years with the city. He is now city administrator for East Moline.