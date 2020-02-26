Moline to hire assistant city administrator, keep interim position

Moline is adding an assistant city administrator position to its staff and hiring a temporary interim city administrator for a 12-month period until a permanent replacement is found.

The changes were discussed at Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting and advanced to the March 10 regular council meeting for a first reading before a vote is taken later.

The positions were first announced in a letter dated Feb. 18 from Mayor Stephanie Acri and Interim City Administrator J.D. Schulte to city council members and city staffers.

"For more than a year, the addition of an assistant city administrator position has been planned," the letter reads. "This will be a permanent position, incorporated into the leadership structure. Instead of waiting to hire a permanent city administrator to assist with the recruitment of an assistant, the city will proceed with the assistant recruitment now. This position will be appointed by the city council and report to the city administrator."

The letter states the city has contracted with GovHR and GovTemps USA to recruit for both positions, and the city council will conduct interviews in early March. The interviews will take place prior to council approval.

