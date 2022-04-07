Moline to hire more police officers to address staffing shortage, spike in 911 calls

A dramatic increase in the number of 911 emergency phone calls and a chronic staffing shortage in the Moline Police Department has caused the city to take action.

City council members on Tuesday addressed the shortage of police officers by approving a resolution authorizing the department to hire up to five new officers. That would bring the department's authorized force up to 86 sworn officers, at least temporarily, until two pending departures. The positions would not be backfilled, lowering the department's authorized force to 84 sworn officers thereafter.

"We need the ability to attract and retain the officers being added and induce those to come work for the city," City Administrator Bob Vitas said.

Police Chief Darren Gault told council members the department has had a "massive departure of staff," leaving him with 69 working officers.

Although the department currently employs 81 officers, 12 of them are temporarily out of commission. Five newly-hired officers are at the police academy, three are in field training, two officers are on disability leave, one officer is on a year-long military deployment and another is on medical leave.

"We have not been able to achieve even our current authorized strength in the past five years," Gault said. "Since 2017, we have averaged 76 officers, down five from authorized strength. We also battle hiring cycles and academy training windows. There are only two more academy dates — May and September — for the rest of 2022. This latitude that the city council has provided will help us meet hiring cycles and help rebuild the staffing."

Gault said it takes up to seven months to train a new officer, with 14 weeks spent at the police academy and another 14 weeks of field training.

"We hardly get any applications anymore and that is common across the Quad City agencies and nationwide," he said. "The first hiring I did in 2019, we had 106 applications and about 60 tested. It has plummeted over the last three years."

Additional officers will help handle the jump in emergency 911 calls.

"We saw a drastic increase in 911 calls begin in about 2015," Gault said. "This is likely correlated with the availability of cell phones, which started to spike in 2015 also. Combined with the geographic location of Moline and a large daytime population, our call volume has increased significantly."

The Moline Police Department handled 9,833 emergency 911 calls in 2013, Gault said. By 2021, the number of emergency calls jumped to 15,875 — an increase of more than 6,000 calls for help.

"I am aware that many industries are struggling to find staffing and I think finding police officer candidates is a small snapshot," Gault said. "Law enforcement has also been impacted by a large number of those exiting the profession, large number of vacancies and lower applicant numbers. We are clearly seeing a sharp decline of not only applications but those participating in testing."

Prior to 2020, Gault said Moline would average about 121 applications.

"We didn’t even hit 40 in 2022," he said. "Also prior to 2020, we tested once per year, rarely exhausting a list. Now we are testing twice per year."

Alderman Scott Williams, Ward 1, retired from the Moline Police Department after 30 years. He said when he applied for the department in 1986, he was one of 500 applicants.

Gault said there were 174 applicants in 2021 resulting in 13 new hires; and 39 so far in 2022 with only seven candidates eligible for hire after meeting requirements.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.