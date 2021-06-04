Moline to hire new city administrator

Moline has found a new city administrator.
Council members will vote to approve an employment agreement during the June 8 meeting with Bogdan Vitas, Jr. If approved, he will begin work June 14.
According to a news release, Vitas brings extensive municipal leadership experience to the city. He most recently served as town manager for South Palm Beach, Florida, and as city manager for Key West, Florida, where he negotiated redevelopment of the U.S. Navy’s Truman Waterfront for public use.
Vitas has experience in economic development, urban planning, tax increment financing, business attraction and retention. Some of his major career accomplishments include financial restructuring of the TIF district in Lake Zurich, Ill.; bringing Walmart Corporation’s New England distribution center to Lewiston, Maine; and bringing Kimberly Clark Corporation’s research and development center and a new manufacturing facility to Menasha, Wis.
"I am very excited to pair Bob’s experience and skills with our goals and get much accomplished for the city of Moline," said Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati.
Vitas holds a master’s degree in public affairs, with an urban management and urban development concentration from Northern Illinois University, and holds United States Department of Homeland Security FEMA certifications.
City council members approved a four-month contract in December with candidate search firm Baker Tilly for $26,000 to find a permanent city administrator.
Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati confirmed earlier this week the city had narrowed the pool of 42 candidates down to five, and then narrowed the search down to one candidate.
"Mr. Vitas is looking forward to building long, lasting, collaborative working relationships to maintain and improve the outstanding quality of life in Moline," Rayapati said in a release.
Vitas will replace Marty Vanags, who has served as interim city administrator since May 2020. Vanags was hired by GovTemps at a base salary of $105 an hour, or $218,400 annually. His 12-month contract expired May 26, but council members approved an extension through Dec. 31 until the city hired his replacement and to help ease the transition and training period of the new employee.
Vanags was placed on one week of unpaid administrative leave in October 2020 ordered to undergo sensitivity training following complaints by unnamed coworkers that he created a hostile work environment by making inappropriate comments of a sexual nature in the workplace.
Vitas will be the city's fifth administrator in less than five years.
Lew Steinbrecher resigned in November 2016; Doug Maxeiner resigned suddenly in January 2019 after less than two years with the city; Lisa Kotter was forced to resign in September 2019 after less than five months on the job; and Vanags was hired in May 2020.