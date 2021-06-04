Moline to hire new city administrator

City council members approved a four-month contract in December with candidate search firm Baker Tilly for $26,000 to find a permanent city administrator.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati confirmed earlier this week the city had narrowed the pool of 42 candidates down to five, and then narrowed the search down to one candidate.

"Mr. Vitas is looking forward to building long, lasting, collaborative working relationships to maintain and improve the outstanding quality of life in Moline," Rayapati said in a release.

Vitas will replace Marty Vanags, who has served as interim city administrator since May 2020. Vanags was hired by GovTemps at a base salary of $105 an hour, or $218,400 annually. His 12-month contract expired May 26, but council members approved an extension through Dec. 31 until the city hired his replacement and to help ease the transition and training period of the new employee.