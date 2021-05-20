Moline to install city-wide surveillance camera system

"We have found that videos have proven to be very helpful in a variety of areas."

Some of the locations cameras will be installed during Phase I include the Bierstube and Bad Boyz Pizza parking lots, the downtown parking ramp, Bass Street Landing, along 5th Avenue and at the intersection of 23rd Street and 6th Avenue. The project will expand to four additional phases as broadband infrastructure improves in the city.

Alderman Matt Timion, Ward 4, noted the cost for the surveillance system was not a budgeted expense and asked where the money would come from. Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags said it would come from the city's contingency fund and eventually be amended into the budget.

"I question the same. It seems a little premature to be getting into," Waldron said. "This didn't sneak up on anybody."

Sam Moyer said he did not view the surveillance cameras as "Big Brother."

"We don't have to have police on foot or in cars converging on an incident," Moyer said. "You can actually use the video then to reduce the number of police officers we have (at a scene). This is something that would increase the safety of people downtown."