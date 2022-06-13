Moline to install water bottle refill stations in effort to cut down on plastic bottle waste

The city of Moline is taking steps toward reducing single-use plastic bottle waste with a plan to install water bottle refill stations throughout the city's parks and recreation areas.

City Council members have approved spending $102,552 for Most Dependable Fountains Inc. to install pedestal or wall-mounted refill stations. The money to pay for the project will come from nonrestrictive American Rescue Plan Act funds.

"This is part of the city’s strategic plan to protect our local environment," City Administrator Bob Vitas said.

Parks and Recreation Director Eric Griffith said 18 fountains would be installed in 15 of the city's 23 parks.

"I think small changes like updating existing water fountains and adding new water fountains to our city parks in Moline only enhances the user's experience and our quality of place," Griffith said. "More and more people are using reusable water bottles or tumblers, and we want to provide an opportunity for people to refill and cut down on single-use plastic bottles.

"We are really excited about continuing the conversation with residents and staff on other upgrades we can make to help cut down on plastic and make our city a better place for our residents," he said.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said installing refillable water bottle stations was the result of work done by the city's Environmental Solutions working group.

"We took a look at the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Plastic Pollution Initiative," Rayapati said. "The data shows that plastics are the largest single pollutant in our water systems. We wanted to take action to educate the public on the amount of plastics in our parks. We wanted to install the water stations to continue to improve our quality of place.

"We know our young people are used to having access to these refillable water stations through the school system," she said. "It's nice to be able to keep encouraging that environmentally friendly behavior throughout our parks."

Rayapati said many of the water refill stations would have pet fountains as well.

Parks and recreation areas that will receive either wall-mounted or pedestal water stations are: Riverside Park; Sylvan Island; Ben Butterworth Parkway; Stephens Park; Prospect Park; Green Valley Dog Park; Green Valley Softball Complex; Riverside Family Aquatic Center; Velie Park; Peterson Park; Browning Park; Karsten Park; Kiwanis Park; McCandles Park; and Miss Pattie's Park.

According to EarthDay.org, a nonprofit environmental group, Americans purchase about 50 billion water bottles per year, averaging about 13 bottles per month for every person in the U.S. An individual could save an average of 156 plastic bottles annually by using a reusable water bottle.

The group stated that 91% of plastic is not recycled and at least 14 million tons of plastic ends up in the oceans every year. About half of the global annual plastic production is destined for a single-use product.

Moline Utilities Director Tony Loete said the refill stations would provide the users of Moline's parks with an environmentally friendly source for drinking water.

"The community leaders have invested tremendously in excellent water system facilities over the years," Loete said. "This system is operated by a staff of dedicated professionals who are committed to providing the community with safe, continuous high-quality water. The provision of tap water in the parks gives the park user the convenience of tap water without the waste associated with single-use plastic containers so often used in commercially available bottled water.

"Moline also has a duty to prevent pollutants from being discharged into our neighboring waterways," he said. "This initiative takes one step toward reduction of plastic bottles, which are most commonly found where people gather, such as in recreational areas like our city parks."

