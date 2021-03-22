Moline to interview city administrator candidates

The city of Moline is moving forward in its search for the next city administrator.

Mayor Stephanie Acri announced in a press release Monday that the city would be interviewing five final candidates out of a pool of 42 applicants. Acri and city council members will conduct the interviews Tuesday.

City council members approved a four-month contract in December with candidate search firm Baker Tilly for $26,000 to find a city administrator.

"The large number of applicants reflects just how attractive the city of Moline is to government professionals due, in part, to the tremendous work the mayor and city council have done to create a fiscally sound city that provides efficient and effective city services," Acri said.

"I'm excited to hear what the applicants see for the future of Moline. We are on the cusp of incredible opportunities for the city, and that we have such a large and talented group to hire from is a testament to where we are headed."

The new employee will be the city's fifth administrator in less than five years.