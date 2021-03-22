Moline to interview city administrator candidates

The city of Moline is moving forward in its search for the next city administrator.
Mayor Stephanie Acri announced in a press release Monday that the city would be interviewing five final candidates out of a pool of 42 applicants. Acri and city council members will conduct the interviews Tuesday.
City council members approved a four-month contract in December with candidate search firm Baker Tilly for $26,000 to find a city administrator.
"The large number of applicants reflects just how attractive the city of Moline is to government professionals due, in part, to the tremendous work the mayor and city council have done to create a fiscally sound city that provides efficient and effective city services," Acri said.
"I'm excited to hear what the applicants see for the future of Moline. We are on the cusp of incredible opportunities for the city, and that we have such a large and talented group to hire from is a testament to where we are headed."
The new employee will be the city's fifth administrator in less than five years.
Lew Steinbrecher resigned in Nov. 2016; Doug Maxeiner resigned suddenly in Jan. 2019 after less than two years with the city; Lisa Kotter was forced to resign in Sept. 2019 after less than five months on the job; and Marty Vanags was hired in May 2020.
Vanags was placed on one week of unpaid leave the first week of November following complaints he created a hostile work environment by making inappropriate comments of a sexual nature in the workplace.
Vanags was hired as interim administrator in May on the recommendation of GovTemps at a base salary of $105 an hour, or $218,400 annually. His 12-month contract expires in May.
Acri said she and city council members would work to ensure city employees "represent the ideals of public service, a commitment to excellence, transparency and accountability in the use of taxpayer funds, and a vision of growing Moline's economic prosperity and future opportunity."