Moline to move forward with Metronet as citywide broadband provider

Moline is one step closer to finalizing a deal with a citywide broadband provider as residents grow weary of the wait for a new internet service option.

Council members voted to move ahead with Metronet as the citywide broadband provider. The council motioned to direct CTC Consulting to enter into negotiations with Metronet to allow for discussion regarding the city's requirement about aerial installation and the elements of the overall agreement.

Tuesday evening's discussion essentially came down to a policy decision regarding aerial versus burial installation. To allow for aerial installation, the council would need to amend an ordinance.

Fourth Ward Ald. Matt Timion said the highest priority is getting immediate broadband service and that amending the city code could hasten the process. He did note that he is an advocate for burying utilities underground but said this "isn't the project to do that."

"I think everything should be there but varying one utility and not the others doesn't make any sense," Timion said. "We need to start by getting the service set up."

Metronet proposed a majority of the installation to be strung on poles at no cost to the city.

Seventh Ward Ald. Michael Waldron noted that they are at a point in which they need to come to a decision and made a motion early on to not follow the ordinance by various amendments and allow for above-ground installation.

Ald. Mike Wendt, 3rd Ward, said he would not support that but would rather direct staff to come back with information regarding what they were trying to accomplish.

Waldron's motion was withdrawn, and the council then unanimously voted to direct CTC Consulting to negotiate with Metronet and consider a discussion about the city's ordinance and requirements for aerial installations.

The city has been working since 2019 to ensure all residents and businesses have access to at least one gigabyte fiber service. Metronet was one of five proposals that Moline received.