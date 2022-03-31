Moline to provide water to portions of Silvis

After years of struggling with water-pressure issues, some Silvis residents may find some relief thanks to Moline.

Moline city council members approved an intergovernmental agreement on Tuesday to provide for the bulk sale of surplus potable water to Silvis, pending construction of a connecting water main between the two cities.

Moline estimates it will collect $180,000 in annual revenue from the arrangement, with the money going back into the city's water fund to be used for future water system improvements.

"This is something this council and previous councils have wanted for some time and it is one of our strategic goals," Moline City Administrator Bob Vitas said. "It will help us deal with our excess capacity of water. We have such a significant amount of excess water capacity that is produced daily by the city. With that excess capacity, which we do not have the need for, it doesn't make sense to just let it sit."

Silvis City Administrator Nevada Lemke and Public Works Director Scott McKay could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Some Silvis residents have for years refused to drink the water from their taps due to complaints of poor water quality; not just water pressure.

"It’s always scared me," Jeanne Sackfield said of the water that comes into her Silvis home. "We’ve lived here 19 years, and we got Culligan water right away."

She also attributes Silvis water to problems with appliances, having replaced her water heater and dishwasher three times each, along with multiple toilet replacements.

Jamie Sevier has lived in Silvis for 16 years and agreed the water is hard on appliances. But the taste is most offensive.

Only a portion of the city of Silvis, however, would receive Moline water, mainly along the John Deere Road corridor.

"Our hope is, long term, to supply water to the entire Silvis network," said Moline Ald. Mike Wendt, 3rd Ward. "Moline will be more than happy to to supply all of Silvis. This is just step one."

Wendt estimates the new connection will cover more than half of the city.

Vitas said Silvis reached out recently to Moline, asking for help in providing water for its high-pressure water area of the city along John Deere Road to serve Silvis' pressure needs, "which are significant."

"Silvis still retains ownership of its entire water system," he said. "We are really nothing more than a spigot on the line. As they need water in this high-pressure zone for current and future development, this (ensures) they will have an adequate public water supply."

Vitas said the agreement will benefit both communities.

"We have excess (water) capacity and we need to sell it," he said. "It helps hold down our rates and user cost, and (Silvis) has tremendous need because of water pressure problems in the system they have from their wells right now."

Vitas said one of the conditions of the agreement is that Silvis not annex properties west of city limits along 10th Street or to the south, stating Moline wants Deere & Co. World Headquarters to remain in unincorporated Rock Island County.

Moline has steadily built a reputation for its high-quality drinking water and skill in treating the water pulled from the Mississippi River. The city took third place in all of North America for best tasting water at the American Water Works Association (AWWA) national conference in 2018.

As part of the agreement, Moline will design and construct a new water transmission main to link Moline's water system to Silvis' in order to provide water to Silvis' upper-pressure zone.

Vitas said Moline has already begun the process of constructing the water main by hiring Hutchison Engineering to design the project.

"It is an urgent issue, so we already started the design work," he said, noting the intergovernmental agreement is "great inter-municipal cooperation between two cities."

