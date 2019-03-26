MOLINE -- A cost overrun on the construction of the I-74 River Bridge project has led the council to cut costs, nearly $1 million being spent on five identity elements and other design elements the city partnered with Bettendorf to install.
Mayor Stephanie Acri said she would have a discussion with Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher regarding the agreement to pay for artwork to be installed in the middle of the bridgework.
"Bettendorf may have a change of heart if they find out it's only half done," Acri said. "I don't know how they will respond when they find out we aren't doing ours."
City Engineer Scott Hinton said eliminating the five markers would save $700,000. The cost for the artwork in the center of the bridge is estimated between $200,000 to $250,000.
"I can tell you right now the only items we have the ability to eliminate are the identity elements," Hinton said. "The rest of the materials have already been purchased or have already been installed."
Alderman Mike Wendt asked if there was lighting elements that still needed to be installed. He said now would be the time to get that part set up while the area is torn up. However, he wasn't sold on the designation signs.
"If someone came and pitched us putting these five things up and it was going to cost us $700,000 my guess is that that would not pass here," Wendt said. "I'm not sure the $250,000 or $225,000 or $200,000 for those elements in the middle, I'm not sure that's the best use of our resources either. If we can get a sidewalk through Morgan Park for what we are doing with these element things..."
The project is expected to cost an additional $700,000 more than what was originally planned, which is what prompted city staff to approach the council for direction. The original cost to be paid to the Iowa DOT was $2.1 million, but has since increased to $2,810,000.
"It was just poor estimation of the cost by their consultant," Hinton said.
In other business:
• Acri thanked outgoing City and Economic Development Director Ray Forsythe for the work he has done for the city and congratulated him on his new position as city administrator for Washington, Illinois.
• After the meeting, Acri said an announcement would be made late Friday afternoon regarding who the city will vote on to be the next city administrator. She said the city was down to three candidates, and would have one to vote on Tuesday.
The police chief search is back on, now that the city is close to naming a new city administrator, Acri said. Finalists from before city administrator Doug Maxeiner left are still available and interested.
As far as a replacement for Forsythe, Acri said it would be something the incoming city administrator will need to determine.
• Sarah McLaughlin-Cross was appointed to a full three-year term on the Youth Commission. Her term will expire on March 31, 2022.
Construction on the new Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi river between Bettendorf and Moline.
