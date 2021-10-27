Moline to spend ARP funds on road repairs, construction of bike paths and flood mitigation, among other projects

The city of Moline plans to spend $20.7 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act on projects including road repairs, upgrades to water and sewer infrastructure, new bike paths, expanding broadband infrastructure and possibly the establishment of a farmers market.
Through work sessions, Moline City Council members identified three categories — or "pillars" — the money will be spent on: infrastructure, economic development and quality of place.
Among the many projects earmarked for funding, the city will allocate $3.5 million for road repairs and improvements; $3 million for the creation of a railroad quiet zone; $3 million for water and sewer projects; $2 million for the acquisition and beautification of property under the old Interstate 74 bridge after its removal; $1 million for flood mitigation; $1 million to complete broadband installation and $500,000 for child care programs.
The initial ARPA funding allocations will be included in the 2022 budget currently under consideration by council members.
"Some of it has to be specifically earmarked for economic recovery," Moline spokesperson Tory Brecht said.
According to federal guidelines, municipalities are not allowed to use the money to pay down debt, supplement pension funds or offset a tax cut directly or indirectly. That includes using the money to lower property taxes.
Funds must be allocated by the end of 2024, and all money must be spent; municipalities cannot hold onto the funds for an unlimited amount of time.
Federal law states that ARPA funds must be divided into two categories: unrestricted and restricted. City leaders are allowed to spend unrestricted funds on projects of their choice, while restricted funds must be used for direct financial aid to offset pandemic-caused losses, public health initiatives and water, sewer and broadband projects.
Moline will have $14.4 million to spend on unrestricted projects: $9.7 million for infrastructure; $2.1 million on quality of place; and $2.1 million on economic development.
More than $6.3 million is planned for restricted projects: $4 million for water and sewer infrastructure and the expansion of broadband; $2.12 million on stabilizing economic impacts; and $110,000 on public health initiatives.
Brecht said other examples of restricted funding would be money given to the Quad City Steamwheelers indoor football team and the Quad City Storm ice hockey team. Council members are proposing allocations of $217,000 to the Steamwheelers and $165,000 to the Storm. The funds will help the sports teams recover revenue lost from the cancellation of their seasons during the pandemic. Another $100,000 will go to the TaxSlayer Center to cover pandemic losses.
The city also will fund a start-up business accelerator and land bank programs for $250,000 and direct $750,000 for the city's small-business loan program.
Other allocations include $1.5 million for a bikeways plan through the city, designed to improve safety for bicyclists, and expanding the Ben Butterworth bike path eastward.
Alderman Matt Timion, Ward 4, suggesting spending $25,000 for the establishment of a downtown farmers market near the river on the site of the old I-74 bridge once it has been removed, but Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati questioned whether it would be feasible if Rock Island goes ahead with its proposed farmers market.
Another plan is to spend $2 million to implement a so-called one-stop shop. Brecht said the shop would be a centralized location that offered all city services to residents, with the goal of providing more convenience and efficiency.
He said the city would consider the purchase of an existing building or build a new one to create a centralized location with offices for city employees who provide direct services to residents like permits, license applications, utility payments, public records requests or other services.
Brecht said the $2 million was an estimate. If the project can be done at a lower cost, the remaining balance will be applied toward the next prioritized ARPA project.