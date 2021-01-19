Moline to take over Coal Valley's water system

The city of Moline will take over the maintenance and operation of Coal Valley's water system.

City council members on Tuesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with the village that states Moline will bill Coal Valley an undisclosed hourly rate for its services.

Both municipalities have separate water systems, but Coal Valley has struggled in the past to find a qualified, certified water operator with the necessary Class C operator's license. The intergovernmental agreement will provide Coal Valley with a licensed water inspector, as required by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

The IGA states that council members and village trustees "determined it would be the most economical, cost effective and in the best interest of both municipalities for Moline to provide certain services relating to the operation and maintenance of the Coal Valley municipal water system."

"All aspects of this agreement are designed and intended to enhance the public health, safety, and welfare, and to provide efficiencies to the parties and their residents."