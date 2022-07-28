Moline to terminate, negotiate new terms with South Moline Township Fire Protection district

Moline City Council approved a motion to send a letter of termination and to enter into negotiations for different terms with the South Moline Township Fire Protection District regarding fire and emergency services.

The agreement between Moline and the South Moline Township Fire Protection District has auto-renewed since 2007 when it was last amended. The decision to terminate reflects the city's determination that the tax proceeds generated from the district's levies have proven insufficient to cover the cost of providing services.

Moline Fire Chief Jeff Snyder said as a result of some questions in 2020 from the then council, he was asked to look at what the fire department's costs were.

In the first approach, Snyder took the fire department's total budget which was about $14 million at the time, and created a three-year rolling average of the budget, then divided it per capita for Moline residents, which came to be about $320 per year.

With assistance from someone in GIS/Mapping for a population estimate, Snyder said the services for the township cost about $400,000.

In the second approach, Snyder used the same methodology but applied it by looking at fire responses in a three-year rolling average. Within a three-year range, they had eight building fires and applied the salaries of those responding to a full service response.

"If we were there for an hour, we need to charge $458 to cover just the salaries," Snyder said.

Snyder noted the majority of calls the department responds to in the district are for emergency services. The department does bill for ambulance services, and those residents are paying for services at the time of receiving.

At-Large Ald. James Patrick Schmidt said he has a problem with each approach since they only look the expenditure side and that they need to look at the revenue side to determine what the per capita cost is since EMS is being from insurance and in private payments. Schmidt said the approach is a "napkin math method" in that it is taking a quick approach and they are not able to get the full picture.

"My problem with both of those methodologies is that they are incomplete in setting a final rate," Schmidt told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. "We need to fine tune it before we come to a final number of what the difference is."

Schmidt said during city council that they need to initiate those good and bad conversations about providing services to the district so they can determine what the next steps are.

City Administrator Bob Vitas said, in his experience working in multi-jurisdictional fire departments where services are provided beyond corporate zones and provide services to adjoining municipalities, a study needs to be done before they get into a discussion with South Moline Township so everyone can have a fair understanding of how costs will be distributed.

Vitas said once they know what the costs are, they can then looking at funding models and approaches to spreading costs out rationally and equitably.