Moline updates new ward boundaries; wards one and seven show population change

Moline City Council recently approved new ward boundaries which was required following the 2020 Census. 

Ward boundaries have changed but all existing aldermen were able to remain in their wards with none of the precincts divided. Updates were made with the goal of equally distributing population throughout the wards, keeping the boundaries as compact as possible and not unseating existing elected officials. 

Ward 7 was expanded to accommodate a growing population. Ald. Michael Waldron represents the seventh ward and announced in a Letter to the Editor to the Quad-City Times/Dispatch Argus that he would not be running for election in 2023. 

Michael Waldron

Moline 7th Ward Alderman Michael Waldron

Represented by Ald. Scott Williams, Ward 1 was slightly contracted because of a decline in population. Williams seat is also up for reelection in 2023 but he has yet to announce if he will be running for another term. 

Scott Williams

Scott Williams

Between the 2010 and 2020 census, Moline's population declined from 43,376 to 42,981. 

