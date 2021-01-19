Moline will continue to operate water system for Coal Valley's Arrowhead Ranch

The city of Moline is continuing an intergovernmental agreement with the village of Coal Valley to provide operation and maintenance of their water system for Arrowhead Ranch.

City council members on Tuesday approved the agreement with the village that states Moline will bill Coal Valley an undisclosed hourly rate for its services and provide Coal Valley with a licensed water inspector, as required by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Moline first signed an agreement providing services for Arrowhead Ranch, 12200 104th St., Coal Valley, in 2017.

The IGA states that council members and village trustees "determined it would be the most economical, cost effective and in the best interest of both municipalities for Moline to provide certain services relating to the operation and maintenance of the Coal Valley municipal water system."

"All aspects of this agreement are designed and intended to enhance the public health, safety, and welfare, and to provide efficiencies to the parties and their residents."