City officials say the bike path along Ben Butterworth Parkway will likely remain flooded for at least another week and that sewage from Davenport is not expected to land in Moline.
The Mississippi River crested at a record-breaking 22.7 feet on Thursday, submerging the bike trail and River Drive from 24th Street to 52nd Street.
City Administrator Lisa Kotter said the city estimates the river has dropped to 21 feet.
"There are small parts of the bike path that are usable, but most of it is covered with water and therefore closed," Kotter said.
"We expect the whole trail could be exposed within nine days. Then we will assess what is necessary for cleanup when that happens," Kotter said. "We anticipate there could be some damage to the pavement or tar in the cracks during the time it was covered and debris cleanup. We will have to prioritize streets first and then the trail will be cleaned up."
Kotter said city officials have not yet discussed cost estimates for damages, including replacing grassed areas and landscaping.
The city of Davenport announced last week it is pumping sewage into the river since the city's waste water plant is at capacity.
Municipal Services General Manager Rodd Schick said Moline is not pumping sewage into the river.
"Thank goodness we completed renovation of the North Slope Water Treatment Plant," Schick said.
Upgrades to the facility, located on the border of Rock Island, were completed in October at a cost of $43 million.
Schick said he is not worried about sewage from Davenport ending up on Moline's riverfront or in the parks since Davenport's sewage treatment plant is downriver and beyond the roller dams.
"It highly unlikely it would be an issue for Moline," Schick said. "But anytime we are dealing with floodwaters, everyone should assume there is some level of contamination. You just don't know what is coming from upstream. There are also dead animals and things upriver. All of their dead stuff is floating toward you.
"We don't know what we're going to see when the water goes down, but we expect everything to be covered in silt," Schick said. "We are smashing the (flooding) duration record. No one has seen this."
"We appreciate people's patience as we continue working through the challenges brought on by flooding," Kotter said. "We have employees working 24 hours a day in an attempt to remediate issues as quickly as we can."