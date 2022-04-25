Moline working on proposal to run Colona's sewer plant

WHAT WE KNOW: The city of Moline is offering to run Colona's 40-year-old sewer treatment plant for a price.

WHAT'S NEW: Colona Mayor Rich Holman explained Moline was not interested in running the plant if Colona was planning only a bare minimum level investment or maintaining the status quo. Instead, Moline's concept is to stabilize the operation by providing a full-time operator and a full-time laborer, with four additional Class 1 wastewater operators and financial and rate-planning experience.

Holman met with Moline officials last week, and Moline is in the process of putting together a proposal for Colona. Holman said the Moline proposal was "probably going to cost us," but he said he didn't think Colona could get the level of needed expertise by just hiring one person.

"Their goal is not to make money; their goal is to help the smaller communities," he said, adding that Moline wants to combine utilities to make it cheaper for all citizens. "Unfortunately, right now we're so far behind ... ." he added. He noted the city had $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to spend on the plant, and the city is in the process of spending $250,000 to $300,000 to order parts and equipment needed for an upgrade.

"As soon as we find out more information we'll let you know," he told the council.

WHAT'S NEXT: Public Works Director Mike Stephens said he planned to inspect the pipes in 20 random homes for lead and copper. He said in the wake of the Detroit issues with lead pipes, the Environmental Protection Agency was insisting on the inspections. There is some funding for people to get things fixed if they are found to be a problem.

"It may grow to be more of a city-wide thing," he added. The council also approved an eighth video gaming license for the city, specifically for the new Cloud Nine Car Wash and laundromat, with Alderman Sarah Lack making a motion to stipulate that the laundromat go into the business within a certain period of time in order for the gaming license to go into effect. Holman said it could take the state a year to grant a new gaming license, and owner J.C.Hillman said the laundromat would go in "at exactly the same time" as everything else, meaning the car wash, the lounge and the gaming, if approved.

It was also noted the city needs to raise building permit fees because the current fees are less than half what other municipalities in the area are charging.

