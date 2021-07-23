Moline working toward a new plan for public art

Downtown Moline and the Floreciente Neighborhood will soon become brighter, more vibrant places as the city moves forward with its public art master plan as a way to celebrate the community through artistic expression with the installation of murals, sculptures and other forms of art.
The city of Moline is working on the plan with Renew Moline, a private, non-profit economic development organization focused on development within the city. Renew Moline partnered with Designing Local of Columbus, Ohio, last year, which was tasked with gathering feedback from residents on what types of public art they would like to see implemented.
The new art would supplement the 15 existing works of art throughout Moline, which include murals, sculptures and streetscape elements. The projects are expected to begin by July 1 of next year.
In a presentation to city council members on Tuesday, Renew Moline President and CEO Alexandra Elias said the process for the public art plan began in 2018.
"We are grateful for the partnership that has brought this plan to you," Elias said.
Designing Local Consultant Joshua Lapp said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they were successful with public outreach that resulted in 20 stakeholder meetings, 10 community presentations, five walkabout workshops with residents and one community survey. He said approximately 200 people have participated in the process up to this point.
"Public art is always in the eye of the beholder, and we heard lots of ideas and thoughts from folks as we were doing all that public engagement," Lapp said. "Ultimately, we will hire an artist and the artist would execute that project."
The city will soon consider a draft ordinance that will adopt the public art and place making plan, create a public art commission, and establish requirements for city and private-public art investments in the downtown area.
Leaders from the Moline Plan Commission, Quad City Arts, the Moline Foundation, Quad Cities Chamber and Craig Mack, a retired architect and member of the public art steering committee, all wrote letters to Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and council members expressing their support for the public art plan and endorsing its creation.
To help fund the project, Renew Moline will write write a $150,000 "Our Town" grant request to the National Endowment for the Arts. The grant will be submitted by Quad City Arts on behalf of the city, Moline Community Development Corporation and Moline Centre. The grant requires the city to match the amount given, but Renew Moline has identified additional funding sources to help the city that includes federal, state and local grants.
The letters of support will be submitted with the grant request to the NEA.
Lapp said feedback from residents showed a preference for large, bright, vibrant, abstract works of work or those that had a connection to nature or the Mississippi River. He said the intersection of 7th Avenue and 19th Street has good potential for public art as a gateway for motorists exiting the I-74 Bridge.
"We looked at other places around the country that have done cool, conceptual projects," he said. "Ultimately we came up with this concept of having this welcoming entry that is all about shapes and lighting and if possible, doing creative crosswalks while having safety improvements."
Seven potential locations have been identified for public art:
- The corner of 12th Street and 4th Avenue at the Element Westin Hotel and Q Station, where passenger rail is set to arrive. The future artwork will be installed in the grassy plaza behind the hotel.
- The corner of 5th Avenue and 14th Street on the large, brick wall behind Jimmy John's sandwich shop.
- The intersection of 4th Avenue and 15th Street, in the space underneath the bridge overpass.
- The corner of 17th Street and 4th Avenue, known as the former Collector's site, in the empty lot.
- The 5th Avenue terminus at the intersection of 19th Street.
- River Drive, next to the I-74 bridge ramp in the empty greenspace.
- The intersection of 7th Avenue and 19th Street. Art is planned for the entire intersection, such as painting the crosswalks or installing art in the medians.