Moline's 2nd Ward: Parker being challenged by Macias

"Turnover happens, but (we) see a pattern of it over and over and (council members) have been bad mouthing former employees, or placing blame on them and it's just not a good look.

"These sorts of things can set you back generations if we go without a person in economic development. What are the deals we are missing out on? I don't like the (turnover) trend. We can do better; it's time to have a fresh start."

Macias also doesn't agree with the city's decision to close the library and lay off staff in April 2020 during a time it was most needed by low-income residents and families stuck at home. He said it also sent a message to library staff that they are not essential.

"We missed an opportunity to tap into the creativity of library staff," he said. "People go to the library not only to get a book, but to apply for jobs. They go there because they don't have the internet."

Macias said his experience in community development makes him uniquely qualified to serve on city council. When the old I-74 bridge is removed and that land is reclaimed, Macias said he'd like the city to consider building an aquarium on the riverfront or perhaps an indoor water park.