Moline's 4th Ward: Matt Timion vs. John Zelnio

When Moline's longtime Alderman Dick Potter announced he would not run for reelection, two worthy candidates — Matthew Timion and John Zelnio — quickly stepped forward for a chance to represent the city's 4th Ward.
Matthew Timion
Matt Timion was raised in Moline's 4th ward. He graduated from Moline High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University, Fullerton. He is currently the senior director of engineering for Interior Define, an online furniture company.
Timion said he was inspired to run for city council after seeing economic development slow down in recent years as the number of empty storefronts increased.
"It's become clear to me there are some issues at City Hall," Timion said, also noting the loss of multiple city employees. "I know the city can do more to be part of the solution; it's about community building.
"When COVID hit, I realized I needed to do something. I wanted to be part of the solution rather than just complaining about what people aren't doing. And I've been increasingly disturbed by some of the decisions the council has made since then."
Timion said some of those bad decisions have included "forcing the hand of the library board" by laying off employees and closing the library; making too many cuts to staff and services during the pandemic; and the ongoing turnover of senior city staff.
"The basic thought is it's a toxic work environment. Now, you can say it's micromanaging, I think it's a self-perpetuating problem.
"A lot of this might be as simple as people overstepping their bounds," Timion said. "City council interacting with staff on a level they shouldn't be, which forces the staff to be resentful or seek work elsewhere, which we've seen with a number of city employees.
"I think separating the council from staff would be a great first step to prevent that kind of atmosphere. The other thing is to double-down on hiring appropriate leadership. A lot of these departments are missing directors, and they have been for years."
While Timion acknowledges the balanced budget with just $100,000 to spare, "It's easy to balance a budget if you keep cutting stuff.
"As a steward of the city, is it your job to continue to build reserves or is it to say, 'This is what we've been planning for'? The extreme level of cuts they made was disproportionate to the reality.
"They cut the engineering department's sidewalk repair program. At the same time, they told everyone to get outside more. My neighborhood is filled with cracked and uneven sidewalks. I called and asked about repair, and they said, 'We don't have a budget this year, maybe next year.' When you add (in the library), it really paints a picture of not being in touch with people."
In terms of economic development, Timion said the city needs to focus on bringing more retail and dining to the downtown area to create Moline as a destination. One idea is to move the farmer's market that's been located uptown on John Deere Road downtown instead, as well as finding a new use for the historic library building on the corner of 5th Avenue and 17th Street.
Another priority would be to hire a new city health inspector. The position has been vacant since August, and the city has been depending on the county's health inspector to help out.
"A lot of people are fed up with the current city council," Timion said. "The city's reputation has taken a nose dive; whether it's the health inspector or running out of salt. I think rebuilding Moline's reputation is also important. That's how we attract the top-tier talent we want.
"Quality of life is important and the amenities we provide are just as important. We've seen what happens when you cut workers that are providing the amenities, such as grass cutting.
"Part of my plan is to help restore the workforce that helped make Moline a great place to live."
John Zelnio
Voters may be familiar with John Zelnio as owner of Zelnio Construction or from his previous time on city council.
Zelnio was appointed to city council in 2014 by then-Mayor Scott Raes. He lost his bid for reelection in 2017 when he was kept off the ballot as a write-in candidate, losing to Dick Potter.
Zelnio said his experience as a business owner contributes to his ability to make good staffing and fiscal decisions.
"I enjoy making decisions and helping the city come up with ideas," Zelnio said. "I feel it's important to give back and participate. If I can add positivity, that's my goal."
Zelnio defended the city's decisions to make cuts during the pandemic and the high rate of staff turnover, saying it's natural for people to move on.
"I think for the most part, the council has made some really good decisions," he said.
"The council sets the policy, and the administrator makes that happen. If there's a disconnect, if the administrator doesn't agree with council and the direction they set, then something's got to change. Sometimes change is good. Six or seven years is the average time municipal employees stay with their jobs. If things aren't working, they're not working."
If elected, Zelnio said his focus would be communication with staff and the citizens.
"My number one role as an alderman is based on the best interests of the residents. Sometimes those decisions aren't easy; I'm running to be their advocate."
Zelnio said one of the challenges the city faces is decreased revenue. One solution would be to hold off on filling vacant positions and continuing to outsource city services such as leaf collection and snowplowing.
"Hiring people and spending our 90-day reserves eliminates that safety net if things got worse," he said. "They didn't overspend and they didn't dip into their 90-day reserves, so we seem to be in a pretty good situation."
Zelnio supports using TIF districts as a way to lure new businesses into the city to spur economic growth, including along the riverfront when the old I-74 bridge comes down.
"I hope the people of Moline vote for me and I can bring my knowledge, my experience and my common sense to the table and help move (the city) forward."
Early voting begins March 12 through April 5 at the Rock Island County clerk's office, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The municipal election is April 6; polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.