Moline's 4th Ward: Matt Timion vs. John Zelnio

"When COVID hit, I realized I needed to do something. I wanted to be part of the solution rather than just complaining about what people aren't doing. And I've been increasingly disturbed by some of the decisions the council has made since then."

Timion said some of those bad decisions have included "forcing the hand of the library board" by laying off employees and closing the library; making too many cuts to staff and services during the pandemic; and the ongoing turnover of senior city staff.

"The basic thought is it's a toxic work environment. Now, you can say it's micromanaging, I think it's a self-perpetuating problem.

"A lot of this might be as simple as people overstepping their bounds," Timion said. "City council interacting with staff on a level they shouldn't be, which forces the staff to be resentful or seek work elsewhere, which we've seen with a number of city employees.

"I think separating the council from staff would be a great first step to prevent that kind of atmosphere. The other thing is to double-down on hiring appropriate leadership. A lot of these departments are missing directors, and they have been for years."

While Timion acknowledges the balanced budget with just $100,000 to spare, "It's easy to balance a budget if you keep cutting stuff.