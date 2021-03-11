Moline's 6th Ward: Kevin Schoonmaker being challenged by Pat O'Brien

O'Brien said he was inspired to run for city council again over concerns with how the city is being run and the ongoing turnover of senior staff.

"I've seen a lot of things happening in the neighborhoods like noise problems and dilapidated buildings," he said. "If you have neighborhood groups, you can address it.

"I read the newspaper, too, I know what has been happening at City Hall. It's enough to have made me want to run (for office) again. We pay staff a lot of money. City administrator, city attorney and city engineers all make a lot of money and they absolutely should be held accountable. But part of that accountability is, you have to let them do their job, too.

"I think (turnover) is an issue. We had problems before, but it was nothing like the level it's at now."

When he was a 2nd Ward Alderman, O'Brien said he regularly held ward meetings with residents. If elected, it's a practice he plans to repeat.

"It's helpful to have input from the citizens as to what they want for the city," he said. "I'm on the county board now, and unless people call me, it's hard to know what's going on. Ward meetings were a way to meet in neighborhoods. I like to get that type of feedback.