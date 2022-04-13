Moline's Human Rights Commission seeks input on inequality, discrimination issues

Moline’s Human Rights Commission is seeking input from residents in an effort to identify and address issues of inequality, discrimination and other challenges to inclusivity occurring in the community.

Appointed by Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati in the fall, the seven-member commission has created an online questionnaire available on the city’s website and social media platforms.

Individuals are asked to share their experiences with harassment and discrimination in areas of employment, housing and other services.

Demographic and geographic data will be collected to help the Human Rights Commission tailor future programs and educational opportunities based on areas of need.

"We want to be able to use the data we collect to be proactive, not just reactive," Chairwoman Betsy Zmuda-Swanson said in a news release issued Tuesday. "It will allow us to hear directly from residents what concerns they have and in what areas. We are in the process of setting up our goals and in order to address the issues people care about, we need to hear from them."

Zmuda-Swanson said her goal for the Human Rights Commission is to be out in front of issues, which is why gathering as many responses to the community survey as possible is important.

"Since we are a new commission, in many ways we are starting from scratch," she said. "We know there are issues we aren’t aware of, and we want to hear about them."

Residents can take the questionnaire by clicking here or going to https://bit.ly/3jA23u2.

