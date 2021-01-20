Moline's Prospect Park Pavilion given landmark status

Moline's grand Prospect Park Pavilion, built in 1891, has officially been designated as a historic landmark.
City council members on Tuesday approved landmark status for the two-story Victorian pavilion, 1580 34th Ave., following a three-year effort to have the structure recognized.
The opportunity to name the pavilion as a landmark was brought up in 2017 by Michael Carton, but it was tabled by council members until after the pavilion had been painted and repairs were made. Since then, $270,000 in renovations have been done to the building, including painting, repairs and bathroom renovations.
Daniel Mizner, vice chairman of the Moline Historic Preservation Commission, wrote in the current application, "Nowhere in the Quad-Cities will another structure like this be found, or in the state, or in the nation.
"Landmarking is an honor that is bestowed only to qualifying structures or districts."
Ward 4 Alderman Dick Potter, who is a member of the Moline Historic Preservation Commission, said on Tuesday that renovations have been completed.
"This is an icon in the city," Potter said. "What landmarking does is preserve the structure itself. Things such as painting, regular maintenance and any work that needs to be done to the restrooms or interior of the building would come before the (city) council or the preservation commission. I certainly would appreciate your support on this."
Members of the Moline Park Board and Moline Historic Preservation Commission pushed for the pavilion to receive landmark status. The entire structure was repainted to resemble its original Victorian color scheme of white with red and dark green trim, and painted again in 2019 — an improvement from when it was painted dark brown in the 1970s.
Prospect Park was built by the local trolley company, Tri-City Railway Company, and was located at the end of the trolley line. According to the Historic Preservation Commission, these types of parks were called "end of the line" parks and served as recreational areas offering activities. Through the 1890s, visitors to Prospect Park could ride on a switch-back roller coaster, buy ice cream cones or go boating or swimming in Echo Lake.
Tri-City Railway Company sold the park and pavilion to the city of Moline in 1911.