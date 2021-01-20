Moline's Prospect Park Pavilion given landmark status

"This is an icon in the city," Potter said. "What landmarking does is preserve the structure itself. Things such as painting, regular maintenance and any work that needs to be done to the restrooms or interior of the building would come before the (city) council or the preservation commission. I certainly would appreciate your support on this."

Members of the Moline Park Board and Moline Historic Preservation Commission pushed for the pavilion to receive landmark status. The entire structure was repainted to resemble its original Victorian color scheme of white with red and dark green trim, and painted again in 2019 — an improvement from when it was painted dark brown in the 1970s.

Prospect Park was built by the local trolley company, Tri-City Railway Company, and was located at the end of the trolley line. According to the Historic Preservation Commission, these types of parks were called "end of the line" parks and served as recreational areas offering activities. Through the 1890s, visitors to Prospect Park could ride on a switch-back roller coaster, buy ice cream cones or go boating or swimming in Echo Lake.

Tri-City Railway Company sold the park and pavilion to the city of Moline in 1911.

