Moline's Riverside Pool and tennis courts to receive $7 million renovation

More than $7 million in improvements are being planned for Moline's Riverside Aquatic Center that will include the addition of a lazy river, new water slides and a splash pad.
City council members are considering issuing $7.1 million in general obligation bonds to pay for the renovations, which will apply to the swimming pool, tennis courts and parking lot.
Eric Griffith, parks and recreation director, told council members during Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting that all seven park board members voted in favor of what is being called a "legacy project" for the complex located at 3300 5th Ave., Moline.
"The current (water) slide feature was installed in 2003," Griffith said. "Typically, those have about a 20-year life cycle.
"We'll do updates to the concession stand and be able to redo the electric in there so we can cook our own pizzas, fry our own food and expand our options from what we currently have."
Griffith said the current spray feature in the shallow end of the pool will be removed. The splash pad will be situated away from the pool and remain open when the pool is closed for swimming lessons.
Griffith said adding lighting to the pool will expand the hours it can be open for special events and rentals that go into the evening hours.
The project is divided into three parts:
Upgrades to Riverside Pool are estimated to cost $5.5 million and will include a lazy river with a water slide that empties into it; another new water slide will be added to the main pool; new pool lighting will be installed; a splash pad; new parks and recreation offices with a conference room; upgrades to the shade structures; electrical upgrades to the concession stand; upgrades to the pump house; new family restrooms; and resurfacing the existing parking lot.
The second portion of the project will cost around $350,000 and includes construction of an additional 150 to 175 parking spots for visitors to the swimming pool, pickleball courts, tennis courts and Moline Little League participants.
The third portion of the project involves removing the existing eight tennis courts and 35 parking spots, to be replaced with 10 new tennis courts and a larger 54-spot parking lot.
A sidewalk will be constructed that connects the pickleball courts and additional parking to the tennis courts. All 10 courts would be striped for tennis and pickleball to expand tournament usage and new lighting, court nets and wind screens also will be installed. The third phase is estimated to cost more than $1.1 million.
"We knew we needed more parking in front of the facility to help with the swimming pool and the pickleball courts, but we didn't know at the time how popular pickleball was," Griffith said. "We've got 72 parking spots in the front of the swimming pool and there are some days where if the pool was open, we would not have enough parking because of how much parking pickleball (users) take up.
"The additional parking will not only benefit the pickleball (users) and swimming pool, but the tennis courts as well."
The public can hear about the improvements in person and provide comments and recommendations at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Moline Garden Center, 3450 5th Ave. The presentation will be led by Griffith and Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati.
A second meeting will be held virtually from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. To join the meeting by phone or computer, go to https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1447715380 or call 312-263-0281, meeting ID 144 771 5380.
For residents who cannot attend either meeting, comments can be emailed to Parks Director Eric Griffith, egriffith@moline.il.us.