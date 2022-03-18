Money for me, but not for thee. Scott County officials raise own pay, deny aid for excluded workers

The Scott County Board of Supervisors voted to raise their pay Thursday while also denying a request to redirect federal pandemic relief money to essential workers excluded from federal stimulus checks.

Supervisors approved a new annual county budget as presented at its Thursday meeting, which includes funding for a new, 40-bed juvenile detention center, hiring more jail staff and pay raises for other elected county officials.

On a narrow vote, supervisors also approved a 4% pay raise for themselves starting July 1.

A group of about 25 people, including immigrant workers and organizers from Quad Cities Interfaith, urged supervisors again to distribute American Rescue Plan Act dollars to essential workers who did not receive a COVID-19 stimulus check.

"We are a hard-working community, we aren't criminals," Gilberto Torres, a Davenport resident who works in roofing, told the supervisors through an interpreter. "We are dedicated to working for this community here, so I am here today speaking for myself and for other immigrant and Latino immigrant workers who are essential to this community and we are asking for your support as well."

Supervisor Ken Croken made a motion to reroute the more than $7 million in ARPA funds the county plans to use to partly pay for constructing a new juvenile detention center, but it failed for lack of a second.

Other supervisors did not comment on the motion or the request during Thursday's meeting.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck previously said the group was "late to the game," as the supervisors took requests for funding over the summer and approved a spending plan in November. Supervisor Tony Knobbe echoed Beck when asked by a reporter about the request for assistance after a Feb. 17 county board member. Knobbe added he did not support the measure as it was requested.

Supervisors voted, 4-1, to approve the county's fiscal year 2023 budget, with Croken being the lone dissenting vote.

The budget, which begins July 1, allocates a record $119 million to the county's operations and capital projects — a roughly $25.68 million increase from the county's current annual budget. The bulk of the increase — $16.5 million — comes from appropriating the first parts of the county's influx of federal COVID-19 relief dollars. In total, the county is expected to receive $33.6 million in ARPA dollars.

Despite the increase, the county will lower its property tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value. However, because of rising home values, residents may still pay more on their county property tax bill this year.

For residents who live in an incorporated city, they'd pay $5.95 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from $6.04. For residents living in unincorporated areas, that rate would drop from $8.94 to $8.82.

The approved budget includes $31 million for capital improvement projects. Included in that is $18.7 million of the roughly $25 million total multi-year cost for the demolition and construction of a new 40-bed juvenile detention center. That cost also includes space for a Youth Assessment Center and a second floor that can be used for multiple purposes, including as a backup site to provide continuity of county operations in the event a disaster would render the county administration building in downtown Davenport unusable.

The county plans to use some of its federal COVID-19 relief dollars for the multi-use building: $7.25 million for the new juvenile detention center and $2.75 million for the continuing governance space.

Croken again objected to the use of ARPA funds to build a larger juvenile detention center, citing declining youth detention numbers. Croken said the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center housed an average of 11 juveniles per day in January and February.

County staff and other elected officials argued the numbers provide a snapshot in time.

Over the past five years, the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center and jail have housed an average of 22 juveniles per day, with peaks of up to nearly 40 juveniles housed per day, with an operational capacity of 14 to 16 beds and a licensed capacity of 18 beds.

When the JDC reaches capacity, the county must spend money to house youths in facilities in other counties, separating them from their families and local support systems. Space constraints also limit detention staff's ability to properly classify and separate juveniles based on the severity of their offense, gender and gang affiliation.

Michael Guster, president of the Davenport NAACP, urged Scott County supervisors to consider that a disproportionate number of African American children are arrested and detained. According to the NAACP, 32% of children who are arrested and 42% of children who are detained are Black, while representing just 14% of the population.

"We need this board to shift resources from prisons, from detention centers, to restorative justice, education and community development," Guster said.

Supervisors approve wage increase for themselves

County supervisors also voted 3-2 to approve a 4% wage increase for themselves, per a recommendation from the county's compensation board.

The raise brings each supervisor's pay to $46,145 a year, with the board chairman, Beck, receiving an additional $3,000.

Supervisors decided to forego a pay raise in 2020 and 2021 and approved a 2% pay increase for the current fiscal year that ends June 30.

The compensation board also recommended a 4% pay bump for other elected officials and 8% for the Scott County Sheriff.

Supervisors Brinson Kinzer and Ken Croken voted against the pay increase for supervisors, with Kinzer advocating the money instead go to further increase the wages of county employees.

County employees this year are receiving a 3% cost-of-living increase and an additional 2% step-up if eligible, said Assistant County Administrator Mary Thee.

"I'll echo Supervisor Kinzer in saying that we should not get a raise unless everyone is getting a raise and everyone is not getting a raise," Croken said, citing that the minimum wage has not increased in decades.

Other supervisors emphasized that the board had taken one, 2% pay raise in the last three years, and did not want to set a precedent of no wage increases for fear the job would become less attractive to potential office-holders.

