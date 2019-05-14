Now visiting the first-in-the-nation caucus state with the new title “presidential candidate,” Democratic Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Davenport’s East Village this weekend.
Bullock will hold a meet-and-greet with prospective Iowa voters at 2 p.m. Saturday in Baked Beer & Bread Company, a bar and restaurant. The event was booked on Tuesday shortly before the Montana governor was scheduled to formally announce his run at his high school in Helena, Montana.
Bullock is a Democrat in deep-red state Montana who’s outlined climate change and campaign finance reform as major policy issues of concern. He was first elected as Montana’s governor in 2012 and previously was the state’s attorney general.
Davenport is one of eight Iowa cities on the tour. He will hold meet-and-greets in the Maquoketa Public Library Community Room, 126 S. 2nd St., at 9 a.m. Saturday, and at the Gateway Area Community Center, 1850 S. Bluff Blvd., Clinton, at 11 a.m. Saturday. His campaign will also make stops in Des Moines and Dubuque.