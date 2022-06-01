More Davenport property owners could get a tax break next year under city proposal

More Davenport homeowners and businesses could receive a tax break for new construction and property improvements under a new proposal.

And it's one Davenport aldermen say will provide the city an additional tool in case private investment were to be made in the sprawling city-owned Annie Wittenmyer complex.

Davenport has averaged 86 applications annually in the last five years for its Urban Renewal Tax Exemption (URTE). The program seeks to encourage private investment in targeted areas of the city by softening the tax burden that can result from new development and property improvements, by providing a partial property tax exemption over several years.

Improvements like a new addition, roof or siding, tend to bump up a property's value, increasing the owner's property tax bill.

Large swaths of homes and businesses in central, downtown and southwest Davenport and along major thoroughfares like I-80, Harrison and Brady streets, Locust Street and Hickory Grove Road are eligible for the tax exemption.

City officials would add a wedge of Davenport between Telegraph Road and Locust Street, as well as industrial and commercial properties in central and northern Davenport under the proposal.

In particular, the city recommended adding the Annie Wittenmyer complex, a sprawling area once home to an orphanage for children of civil war soldiers that the city purchased in 1976 and now houses nonprofits such as Family Resources.

On 32 acres of land on Eastern Avenue and E. 29th Street, some buildings on the Wittenmyer complex date back to the 1800s, and maintenance and repairs are ongoing.

At-large Alderman Kyle Gripp said adding the Annie Wittenmyer complex to the tax incentive program would be one more tool for the city to address the long-term sustainability of the complex.

"It is a significant long term liability to the city," Gripp said. "It has never really reached the point of being a top-five focus for the council. But I would hope in the next five years that the council would be able to address it. And by putting it into the URTE, it would just give us more potential tools as we look at ways that we can keep Annie Wittenmyer there in whatever fashion that looks like for the long term."

The city's six-year capital improvement budget includes a $150,000 project to replace the roofs of the Annie Wittenmyer aquatic center in 2023 as well as $75,000 to repair a maintenance building at the complex.

Another high-profile property that is already included in the tax exemption program is Amazon's 2.9 million gross square foot robotic fulfillment center in northwest Davenport, which the e-commerce giant has said is delayed until 2024.

Aldermen approved Amazon's application in February. According to the county assessor's website, the gross assessed value of the Amazon property so far is $15.6 million, of which the land is worth about $6.18 million and the new building $9.4 million. That means 80% of the increase in property value from construction, about $7.5 million, is exempt from being taxed for the first year.

The exemption will continue to be phased out over a period of 10 years, and Amazon is expected to apply for a separate tax exemption upon opening. It's not yet clear how much in taxes Amazon would be exempt from or would pay, but using the Scott County tax calculator, it appears Amazon would pay nearly $260,000 in taxes on $8 million to local entities.

The city plans to notify property owners in the proposed new areas July 1. The Davenport city council is expected to hold a hearing on proposed changes Aug. 3. The ordinance would then receive a final vote Oct. 12 to take effect for the Feb. 1, 2023, application cycle, according to the city.

"This is tremendously important for an older city like Davenport," said Alderman Marion Meginnis. "I'm glad to see it out into some of the areas where you know the apartments that will need attention, certainly I think this as extremely important. And, you know, it's a wonderful incentive that we have that. Yes, it costs us money upfront, if you look at the taxes, but only if the work is done."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.