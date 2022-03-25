 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

More detours, lane closures coming for Davenport drivers on 53rd. What to know

  • 0
061921-qc-nws-53rd-050

Davenport will begin the next phase of construction on 53rd Street beginning April 4, meaning detours and lane closures are coming up for Davenport drivers.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Davenport will begin the next phase of construction on one of its main thoroughfares April 4, meaning detours and lane closures are coming up for Davenport drivers. 

Eastern Avenue will be closed at the intersection with 53rd Street beginning April 4. Construction will also reduce travel to one lane in each direction at that intersection, according to a notice from the city.

EasternAveClosure (002).jpg

"Follow the signed detour for Eastern Ave, and consider an alternate east/west route on Veterans Memorial Pkwy or Kimberly Rd to avoid delays," the city alert stated. 

Construction on 53rd Street is expected to last through the fall of 2023.

Next on the city's list is the segment of 53rd Street from Lorton Avenue to Elmore Circle. Following that the city will reconstruct the Jersey Ridge Road intersection before rebuilding the section of 53rd between Eastern Avenue and Jersey Ridge Road. And the city will finish with the segment of 53rd Street from Jersey Ridge Road to Elmore Circle. 

People are also reading…

The project includes rebuilding the existing four-lane thoroughfare and adding a center left-turn lane, a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side of 53rd Street and an 8-foot-wide multi-use path to the south.

Langman Construction of Rock Island was awarded a $9 million construction contract for the project, which will be partially covered by a $3.7 million federal transportation grant.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

As Russia bans Facebook and Instagram, what alternatives will Russian social media users turn to?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News