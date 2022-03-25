More detours, lane closures coming for Davenport drivers on 53rd. What to know

Davenport will begin the next phase of construction on one of its main thoroughfares April 4, meaning detours and lane closures are coming up for Davenport drivers.

Eastern Avenue will be closed at the intersection with 53rd Street beginning April 4. Construction will also reduce travel to one lane in each direction at that intersection, according to a notice from the city.

"Follow the signed detour for Eastern Ave, and consider an alternate east/west route on Veterans Memorial Pkwy or Kimberly Rd to avoid delays," the city alert stated.

Construction on 53rd Street is expected to last through the fall of 2023.

Next on the city's list is the segment of 53rd Street from Lorton Avenue to Elmore Circle. Following that the city will reconstruct the Jersey Ridge Road intersection before rebuilding the section of 53rd between Eastern Avenue and Jersey Ridge Road. And the city will finish with the segment of 53rd Street from Jersey Ridge Road to Elmore Circle.

The project includes rebuilding the existing four-lane thoroughfare and adding a center left-turn lane, a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side of 53rd Street and an 8-foot-wide multi-use path to the south.

Langman Construction of Rock Island was awarded a $9 million construction contract for the project, which will be partially covered by a $3.7 million federal transportation grant.

