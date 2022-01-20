More industrial development planned for northwest Davenport

Northwest Davenport could soon see more industrial development.
The Davenport City Council will meet next week to consider approving an economic development agreement with Russell Construction and Development to facilitate the development of a planned 95-acre industrial park at 8730 Northwest Boulevard.
Construction is already underway on two industrial warehouse and distribution centers totaling roughly 550,000 square feet as part of six planned buildings totaling nearly 1.5 million square feet to be constructed as part of the new industrial park.
Trucking and logistics company Ryder System, which provides services to German pharmaceutical company Bayer AG, has pre-leased one of the new warehouse buildings. Bayer purchased U.S. seed and weed-killer maker Monsanto Co. in 2018 and operates a plant in Muscatine.
"The tenant's interest in this location exemplifies how industrial demand is increasing in this region, reaching some of the highest activity in more than 10 years," Damen Trebilcock, vice president of Russell Construction, said in a statement in November announcing Russell and JLL, an international commercial real estate brokerage with an office in Des Moines, had broken ground on the new 251,100-square-foot, pre-leased warehouse building.
Robust e-commerce and retail sales combined with supply chain challenges continue to drive demand for warehouse and distribution space in the industrial sector, according to Quad-Cities area commercial real estate brokers and developers.
"Inside the city limits of Des Moines, we're accustomed to large, industrial developers entering the market and fueling the local economies," JLL Vice President Michael Minard said in a statement. "Now, the Quad-Cities, which boasts less than a 2% vacancy rate, is experiencing similar industrial demand."
To facilitate the development of the industrial park, Russell has requested assistance from the city of Davenport for more than $3.2 million in estimated road improvements to accommodate increased truck traffic.
"There is a need to upgrade the roads that will go through the industrial park as well as the roads surrounding the sides of the parcel," Erron Vandemore with Russell Construction said at Wednesday's Davenport City Council Committee of the Whole meeting.
The planned improvements include the addition of turn lanes and traffic signals and road widening.
To pay for the improvements, Russell has requested the city apply for funding through the state of Iowa's Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy "RISE" grant. The program seeks to support the development of projects, such as the build-out of an industrial park, that do not require an immediate commitment of jobs.
Only cities and counties are eligible to submit RISE applications. As such, developers are encouraged to work with county or city governments in seeking funding for projects, city of Davenport Community and Economic Development Bruce Berger said.
If approved, the grant program would cover 50% of eligible road improvement costs and Russell has "committed 100%" to cover all remaining costs not covered by the Iowa Department of Transportation, Vandemore said.
Should the Iowa DOT not approve the city's RISE grant application the economic development agreement would be considered null and void.
Planned improvements include:
- construction of Zenith Avenue on the southern half of the industrial park
- widening and adding a left turn lane on Northwest Boulevard onto the newly constructed Zenith Avenue and the installation of a traffic signal
- adding a right turn lane at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and West 90th Street
- Reconstructing and extending West 83rd Street on the southern boundary of the industrial park
"It's a pretty low-risk situation from our end," Berger said. "It's a great project to put forward."
The agreement comes on the heels of aldermen's approval earlier this month of a more than $1 million contract to Langman Construction Inc. of Rock Island for intersection improvements at Hillandale Road and Northwest Boulevard and West 76th Street and Northwest Boulevard. The project is part of a total of about $3.9 million in road improvements tied to the construction of an Amazon fulfillment center in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center.