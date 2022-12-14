More road construction coming near TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf

Bettendorf plans to move on to the next phase of construction on Forest Grove Drive at the end of the week, promising more road closures near the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

On Friday, a newly constructed portion of Forest Grove Drive will be reopened to traffic, including the intersection of Forest Grove Drive and Friendship Path, which is southwest of the complex.

At the same time, construction crews will close a stretch of Forest Grove Drive just east of the completed road — between Friendship Path and Middle Road, directly south of the complex. East-west traffic on Forest Grove Drive will be detoured to 53rd Avenue.

The project underway is reconstructing Forest Grove Road, widening the roadway and adding multi-use trails.

Roundabout construction to begin in January

A major part of the road's reconstruction will begin at the start of the new year, according to the city. In January, construction is set to begin on a new roundabout at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road — the two main thoroughfares near the sports complex.

A date for the intersection closure is to be announced soon. When it does close, traffic on Forest Grove Drive will be detoured, using newly constructed segments of Competition Drive and Friendship Path.

This phase of construction is expected to wrap up in September.

The reconstruction of the roads near the sports complex is a more than $11 million project, which is being funded by a $5.9 million federal aid award and $5.5 million by the city.