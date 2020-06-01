More than 1,000 gather for peaceful protest at Illinois Statehouse

Several people who attended the demonstration talked about what went through their minds when they first saw the images of Floyd’s death, as well as their own experiences with law enforcement.

Henderson said she had personally had several negative encounters with Springfield police over the years.

“I’ve seen them manhandle my dad,” she said. “I’ve seen my dad get arrested, I’ve seen my mom get arrested before right in front of me. I’ve seen my dad being snatched out of my hands by the police before. I’ve seen them constantly come by my house. … I’ve had problems with the police before. I was standing on the side of the road talking to my mama one day and they stopped me.”

“George Floyd’s death, it brought anger to me and it brought anger to the two other people that helped me organize this,” said Ariona Fairlee, 15, one of the organizers. “And you can’t just sit around anymore. Like, we’re young but the young is what needs to change things because nobody else is going to do it.”