Rock Island is spending more than $2.5 million on parks and recreation projects.

Six parks and facilities will receive renovations or new construction. Funds will be used from the American Rescue Plan Act, Housing and Urban Development and nonprofit funding, and grants and private donations. The parks and recreation department is proposing an additional $750,000 for multiple projects this spring and summer to upgrade facilities.

Parks and Recreation Director John Gripp said this was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" and that the ARPA funds would make it possible for them to complete several projects that had been in the planning stage for years because of a lack of funds.

"Without the support of the City Council, the mayor and city manager, none of this would be possible," he said. "All of these projects will be great assets for the community to enjoy for many years to come."

Parkers covered by the projects are Highland Springs Golf Course, Mel McKay Park, the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center, the Hauberg Carriage House, Douglas Park and Denkmann Park.

Highland Springs Clubhouse will receive $600,000 in ARPA funds and $350,000 in funds from First Tee of the Quad Cities. A new 3,000-square-foot clubhouse was built. A ribbon cutting and open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 20, for the new clubhouse.

The project also includes construction of a First Tee classroom, an outdoor patio, asphalt work for ADA parking and pathways, and demolition of the old clubhouse.

Six new pickleball courts will be constructed at Mel McKay Park at 92nd Avenue and Upper Ridgewood Road.

The city was awarded $347,000 from the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It will also include $300,000 from ARPA funds and $50,000 inhouse oversight and labor.

There will also be the installation of new fencing and lights and refurbishment of the entry lot and parking area.

The Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center will undergo a remodel with $750,000 in proposed ARPA funding. The adult and youth locker rooms will be remodeled, along with the installation of steam and sauna rooms in the adult locker rooms. New lockers also will be installed in the adult locker rooms, and the lockers in the youth locker rooms will be rehabilitated.

New windows will be installed in the pool area and the pool filtration system will be rehabilitated. New hallway flooring will be installed and the two lobby restrooms will be rehabilitated.

The Hauberg Carriage House will receive $300,000 in ARPA funds and $30,000 from Friends of Hauberg. Upgrades include plumbing for the bathrooms, sprinkler system, electrical service and the boiler heating system.

New installations include two ADA restrooms, fire protection sprinkler system, new epoxy non-slip flooring, new lighting fixtures, an ADA breezeway between the carriage house and auto room, and a glass storefront. The windows, doors and carriage barn doors also will be refurbished.

Douglas Park will receive funds to install new wiring and light fixtures on 60-foot-tall steel light poles and concrete footings on the poles. Funds include $200,000 in ARPA, $50,000 from a T-Mobile grant, and $70,200 from Friends of Douglas Park.

Denkmann Park will receive $100,000 in ARPA funds and $120,000 in Housing and Urban Development funds.

The park will feature new ADA accessibility from street to sidewalk, interior and exterior pathways, and installation of an ADA drinking fountain. A new concrete basketball court also will be installed.

The picnic shelter and playground will be rehabilitated.