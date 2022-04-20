More trails, new ice rink? What the future may hold for Davenport parks and recreation

A 10-year road map for the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department recommends the city add new north-south trail connectors and convert soccer space in River's Edge to another ice rink.

The $120,000 master plan developed by Cedar Rapids-based consulting firm Confluence, will guide Davenport's long-term strategy for improving 20,000 acres of city parkland, recreation facilities and programming.

Overall, Davenport is trying to do more with far less resources than similar-sized cities, Patrick Alvord, principal at Confluence, told city council members on Tuesday.

Davenport spends a fraction of what similar-sized cities spend on its parks and recreation systems, according to Alvord.

The master plan offers a road map to ramp up revenue sources the city could consider using, such as increasing fees or requiring housing developers to set aside land for new parks, to strategically pay for more consistent maintenance, new neighborhood parks, trails and more indoor community space. There was no cost estimate for recommended projects in the 10-year plan.

"We are consistently asking our parks department to do more with less and we have to acknowledge that," said Kyle Gripp, at-large alderman. "And potentially, we have to figure out how to do better,"

Alvord said Davenport operates with far fewer full-time employees when compared to peer agencies in Cedar Rapids; Carmel Clay, Indiana; and Olathe and Overland Park in Kansas — instead relying heavily on seasonal, part-time, and volunteer labor.

But, Davenport is well above the national average for the number of park acres per 1,000 residents and was the only department in the peer group accredited by the National Recreation and Park Association. There's about 1,500 people to every one acre of park space, the least dense ratio of any of the peer cities reviewed, according to the presentation.

However, Davenport’s parks department ranks last among its peer cities for average spending on new park facilities, like new trails or new playgrounds.

Nationally, Davenport's parks and rec capital improvement budget is just one-tenth of the national median for cities between 100,000 and 250,000 residents, Alvord said. Nationally, the average five-year capital improvement spending for parks improvements is $13.6 million, Alvord said, while Davenport's five-year average is just $1.6 million.

"To me, that's not an acceptable number," Gripp said. "It's a number we have to do better at because the parks are our quality of life and right now in the changing world....people are looking for places they want to live first and then they'll figure out how to make money after that. We have to be competitive.

"We're falling behind on quality of life initiatives," he added.

Davenport’s parks and recreation system includes 39 parks, two aquatic centers, three golf courses, one theater, one community center, one ice rink and a botanical center, according to the master plan.

City council members are expected to vote April 27 on whether to accept the set of recommendations, which would still require separate council approval and rely on annual capital-improvement funding by the city.

Marion Meginnis, who represents the 3rd ward on Davenport City Council, said in an interview Tuesday everyone on the council likely supports more money for parks, but that Davenport also needs to fund hundreds of miles of roads to repair, aging infrastructure to replace, and other services to keep up. The challenge, Meginnis said, will be deciding what gets prioritized.

New trails, new ice

Alvord said the Quad-Cities hockey community came out in full force during a public comment period in developing the master plan to request a second ice rink at River’s Edge, a city-owned ice rink and indoor turf facility at 700 W. River Dr.

When the city bought the facility in 2010, it flipped a second ice rink into an indoor turf soccer field. According to the parks director at the time, the National Hockey League-sized ice rink was used only 4 ½ months out of the year and was costly to maintain.

But commenters on the recent parks survey said one rink fails to meet the needs of growing ice hockey and figure skating programs at a time when more indoor soccer fields in the area have sprung up in recent years, most notably in the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

"We are the only rink in an hour drive and we have several hundred kids that benefit from that ice, with not enough time to accommodate them," one commenter wrote.

The conversion is recommended as the lowest priority level of three tiers, meaning the master plan recommends the project be completed in the next eight to 10 years.

To offset the cost, the master plan recommended the city explore adding a capital fee for converting the soccer field to an ice rink until the costs are paid off, leveraging hotel/motel tax revenue, sponsorships or exploring a partnership between the city and a private company to finance and contract the project.

Becca Niles said currently the indoor turf field at River's Edge is "heavily scheduled" particularly in the evenings and weekends during cold-weather months. She said its for a variety of sports, including golf, soccer, baseball, and rugby.

Over the next 10 years, the master plan also recommends adding off-road paved trails that run north to south. Already, the Duck Creek Trail spans central Davenport east to west and continues into Bettendorf, and the Mississippi River Trail follows the riverfront.

Other recommendations include new off-road trail running along Pheasant Creek and North Marquette Street as well as another trail connecting Prairie Heights, Garfield and Lyndsay parks.

How the city can better fund its parks department

The master plan recommends Davenport review and update its fees for using and reserving facilities like River’s Edge and city aquatic centers, as well as fees to participate in recreational programming to meet the Davenport department’s goal to recover 84% of costs to run facilities and programs.

In 2021 parks revenue covered 66% of costs, according to the report.

“COVID-19 has had an effect on all agencies achieving cost recovery goals, but other funding sources should be pursued,” the report said.

The report also recommended the city establish a standalone parks foundation dedicated to raising money to help finance parks projects and services.

One low-cost strategy to add parks, a common concern from survey-takers in northwest Davenport, included requiring developers to set aside park land when building new subdivisions.

"Our residents on the north side of town are saying we need neighborhood parks," Gripp said. "We're not getting enough of them, and we just have to bake it into the planning process."

Other recommended strategies include searching for a private firm to partner in operating the River’s Edge, applying for grants, and levying a special parks and recreation sales tax.

Park improvements planned with COVID-19 relief funds

Already, Davenport has set aside $2.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds allocated to the City of Davenport from the federal American Rescue Plan for improvements at nine neighborhood parks.

That includes:

Cork Hill Park, 1100 Farnam St.: $300,000 to convert two existing tennis courts to a multi-sport court and replace a splash pad with a larger water feature

Dohse Pool, 622 S. Concord St.: $500,000 to demolish and fill the existing pool while retaining the restrooms, and replace the pool with a large splash pad feature, seating, and shade

Emeis Park, 4500 W. Locust St.: $500,000 to replace existing play structure with inclusive play structures and add an “obstacle-style play feature"

Fejervary Park, 1800 W. 12th St.: $400,000 for the next phase of the city’s master plan for the Fejervary Learning Center

Harbor Road Park, 1230 S. Concord St.: $100,000 for adding an obstacle-style play feature designed for kids ages 5-12

Herington Park, 935 Brown St.: $200,000 to add a multi-sport court

Lafayette Park, 700 W. 4th St.: $150,000 to add features to highlight the history of the park and move the existing playground away from the intersection as well as add a walking path

Van Buren Park: 205 S. Elmwood Ave.: $150,000 to convert two tennis courts to a multi-sport court.

Whalen Park: 2935 W. 72nd St.: $100,000 to replace the existing playground

